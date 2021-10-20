learn details of the end of Marriage à Cegas Brasil, a successful bet by Netflix

Reality based on the idea of ​​romantic love and some outdated ideals, Marriage to the Blind became a blockbuster on Netflix. The formula, so unusual, ends up becoming irresistible: men and women in search of the noblest of feelings have to choose their future partners without knowing them personally. They “know”, fall in love and decide to get married without seeing who they are talking to inside the famous cabins. The idea is to prove (or not) what the title of the American original says: love is blind (Love is Blind).

Commanded by Kleber Toleddo and Camila Queiroz, the Brazilian version of Love is Blind will have the final episodes made available by the streaming giant this Wednesday (10/20), but it can already be considered a success for its repercussion and also for the issues that has helped to get up.

Thiago Thiago Rocha took a poll to find out if he was a “scrotum male”. 94% of voters said yes… CAC_Brazil_Season1_Episode1_00_49_3815 copy Ana Prado: disappointment with the pair rodrigo-vaisemberg-1536×864 Rodrigo made inconfidences about the bride in a circle of friends. csm_dayane_feitosa__1__5c4fa010b2 Exposed, Day did not forgive her suitor. 3713856-in-the-blind-marriage-the-Iranian-shay-950×0-2 Smiling, Shayan was accused of being more affable with the cameras on. 3715215–marriage-as-blind-brasil-nanda-terra-opengraph_1200-2 Nanda Terra awakened empathy and sorority in the female audience. 3715203–marriage-as-blind-brazil-carolina-no-950×0-2 A feminist activist, Carolina fell in love… Hudson and was matched by Hudson. 0

The behavior of men is the main one. The parachutist Thiago Rocha, who shows contempt for his bride’s work and imposes conditions to marry her, has been appointed as the fine flower of Brazilian machismo. With the movie burned, he tries to mitigate the impacts of negative exposure on social networks. The native of Santa Catarina even made a poll in the Stories asking the public if he was really an example of the scrotal male species. 94% of followers chose yes as an answer…

Thiago became an icon of machismo in reality, but he is not the only man to behave as if we were living in the beginning of the last century. Rodrigo exposed his bride, Day, in a conversation with the “parças”. What he said, so impolite, was omitted from the public in the final edition, at the request of the “experiment” partner. The idea remains that the broker, who sells himself as a romantic and organized man, revealed to a circle of friends what happened between four walls. A classic for any male chauvinist.

The Brazilian version of the reality show sounds more agile than the American original, which lacks the excess of flashbacks. Here, with all the expansiveness of Brazilians, the conversation between couples also sounds spicier than in Uncle Sam’s land. The weak point, however, has to do with a spoiler that the edition lets slip in the very first episode, when showing the image of a clearly identifiable bride on the run.

By the way, it should be said that Netflix scolded almost all participants. Excited about “post-reality life,” they posted too much on social media and ended up delivering too many endings of the attraction before the final episodes were made publicly available.

If Netflix missed those spoilers, who are we to keep it a secret, right?

The bride who abandons her suitor at the altar is model Ana Prado. Dressed in a white dress, veil and everything a wedding asks for, Ana, who is the mother of a three-year-old girl, dropped Iranian Shayan Haghbinghomi at the ceremony because she felt that the smiling Iranian did not make enough efforts to establish an effective bond with the kid. All this after, in statements shown in previous episodes, revealing that the groom did not help with household chores and changed the way he acted when the cameras were not on.

But this is by far the most bombastic story. Remember Thiago Rocha? He and Nanda Terra go up to the altar and say yes. But, after the party, the native of Santa Catarina decided to end the wedding over the phone. A cute, isn’t it?

Out of reality, Nanda was reunited with Mark, the suitor who left her torn during the conversations in the booths. The boy was even shaken, uncomfortable for having been passed over from the program, but the two stayed. Will it really match?

Day and Rodrigo don’t get married either. And maybe it’s one of those cases where the happy ending is exactly that.

But, for those who bet on romantic love and love to see the “yes” time, the Netflix reality show also delivers everything: businessman Lissio Fiod and psychologist Luana Braga get married; as well as lawyer and model Carolina Novaes and project leader Hudson Mendes.

To stay on top of everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we’re on Telegram too! Click here and get all the news and exclusive content first hand.