LeBron and Davis come to the defense of Westbrook after the Lakers defeat

LeBron, Davis and Westbrook ended up losing in their first regular-season challenge, with the Lakers losing 121-114 to the Warriors in their debut.

While Lebron had a great performance with 34 points, 11 rebounds and five assists, alongside Davis who ended the night with 33 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks, Westbrook did not have the same performance as his new teammates. The rookie closed the game with just eight points from a 4-13 record and four turnovers.

Although Russ’ departure was not what everyone expected, LeBron and Davis made a point of coming to the player’s defense.

“I told Russ to go home and watch a comedy,” James said. “Do something that can put a smile on his face. He’s so hard on himself. I told him, ‘Don’t be so hard on yourself. It’s a game.'”

Davis recalls Lakers debut

This conversation was similar to a conversation LeBron had with Davis after the pair’s first game didn’t go as planned.

“Our first time, I sat next to LB, he looked at me and said, ‘You’re fine, this is Game 1,'” recalled Davis. “He was laughing, joking around on the phone. And I was like, ‘Why am I upset then?’ And I just went with the flow. And it’s the same thing with Russ. And I told him the same thing. ‘I’m just the same as you.’ We said a few things to him, and he smiled and stuff like that, so I hope he gets better at Friday’s game.”

“We talked,” was all Westbrook said about the conversation with Davis and James according to ESPN reporter Dave McMenamin.

According to Dave, his entire press conference lasted less than three minutes, while he kept his answers very brief.

James, who has always said experience is the best teacher, was hopeful that Westbrook would be able to extract some perspective from his debut.

“I just don’t want him to be so hard on himself. That was the only thing I was hoping to get past him, don’t be so hard on himself,” James reiterated. “Go home and you’ll see three babies he has who may be sleeping, but they’ll put a smile on his face. He’s got a beautiful wife and family. So at the end of the day, you go home and you’re really like, ‘OK, that wasn’t that bad. It’s not that bad.’ “

Vogel understands Westbrook anxiety

Lakers coach Frank Vogel understands Westbrook’s situation.

“He more than anyone else is going to be in an adjustment period,” Vogel said. “He’s getting into our culture, into our system. He’s the new guy and he needs to find his way. It’s hard, when you’re used to being the guy who has the ball most nights, to be able to play against others like Bron and AD. So it’s a little different for him. He’ll be great for us, but it’ll be an adjustment period.”

As Westbrook looks to grow within the group, James encourages him to be the player he was before he came to LA – a super-confident All-Star and former league MVP.

“It’s a challenge to get into a new system and try to fit in, but also bring what you bring to the table at a high level to fit in as well,” James said. “And if there are three guys on this team who shouldn’t worry about not fitting in, it’s probably me, AD and Russ. Obviously we’ll do everything to help the team win, but for the three of us, things will fall into place. “

Both James and Davis blame Westbrook’s “first game nervousness,” with Davis reporting that Westbrook played on a bigger stage than he was used to:

“When you play here, the lights are brighter,” Davis said. LeBron also tried to stop the fact that he was making his return home.

“There was probably a lot going through your mind, being a kid from Los Angeles and watching the Lakers grow and after so many years on the road and now you’re putting on your team uniform and entering Staples Center…”

Westbrook, still preoccupied with the outcome as he spoke to the press, took on the task at hand for him and his team as they tried to adjust to pursue the title.

“I just have to figure out how to make it work,” he said. “That is all.”

