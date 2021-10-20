Libertadores: cheaper ticket for the final between Flamengo and Palmeiras will have a price equivalent to one minimum wage

Conmebol officially released this Tuesday the ticket prices for the finals of the Sudamericana and Libertadores, on November 20 and 27, respectively, in Montevideo, Uruguay. For the most awaited decision, that of Libertadores, between Flamengo and Palmeiras, the cheapest ticket will be US$ 200, around R$ 1,120 at the current price. It is the equivalent of a minimum wage in Brazil, currently at R$1,100. The most expensive ticket will cost US$650, approximately R$3,630. For the South American final, between Athletico and Bragantino, the values ​​will be more modest, ranging from US$ 100 (R$ 560) to US$ 400 (R$ 2,235).





Twenty thousand tickets will be offered for sale, in three ways. Each club will directly market its ticket load to its fans. And there will also be a neutral zone, whose tickets will be sold by Conmebol. A part of the tickets will also be made available to tour operators that are partners with the entity. At first, Conmebol will operate with a load of 20,000 entries because the government of Uruguay allowed 50% of the public to be present at the Centenário stadium. However, there is the expectation that there may be flexibility to up to 75% capacity.

The collection of games will be divided between the clubs and Conmebol. The teams will keep 50%, and the organization with the remaining 50%.

liberators

Initially, both Flamengo and Palmeiras will be entitled to 7,500 tickets, worth US$200, for the Libertadores final. The fans will be located behind the goals. There will also be the sale of tickets to the neutral zone, in charge of Conmebol. For this sector it is necessary to register, from this Wednesday until Sunday, on the Eventim website. The sale will start on the 27th. Prices will vary from US$300 (R$1,680) to US$650 (R$3,630).

South American

Athletico and Red Bull Bragantino, as well as Flamengo and Palmeiras, will also have 7,500 tickets available for their fans. The sale will be in the same way, organized by the clubs. For those staying in the neutral zone, registration will also be mandatory, and the sale will start on the 25th, with values ​​between US$ 200 (R$ 1,120) and US$ 400 (R$ 2,235).