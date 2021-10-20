Libertadores: cheaper ticket for the final between Flamengo and Palmeiras will have a price equivalent to one minimum wage

Conmebol officially released the ticket prices for the finals of the Sudamericana and Libertadores, on November 20 and 27, respectively, in Montevideo. For the most awaited final, the Libertadores, the cheapest ticket will be US$ 200, the same as R$ 1,114 at the current price. The value is equivalent to the minimum wage in Brazil. The most expensive ticket will cost US$650, approximately R$3,650. For the South American, the values ​​will be more modest, ranging from US$ 100 to US$ 400.

20 thousand tickets will be offered for sale for each game. Ticket sales will be done in two ways. Each club will sell tickets directly to its fans. And there will also be a neutral zone, whose tickets will be sold directly by Conmebol. A load of tickets will also be made available to tour operators that are partners with the entity.

At first, Conmebol will operate with a load of 20 thousand tickets because the government of Uruguay allowed the presence of 50% of the public in the Centenário stadium. However, there is the expectation that there may be flexibility to up to 75% capacity.

liberators

Initially, both Flamengo and Palmeiras will be entitled to 7,500 tickets, worth US$ 200, for the Libertadores final. The fans will be behind the goals.

Tickets will also be sold to Uruguayans and foreigners, who will remain in the “neutral zone”. For those, it is necessary to register between this Wednesday and Sunday on the Eventim website. The sale will start on the 27th. However, tickets will range from $300 TO $650.

South American

Athletico-PR and Red Bull Bragantino, as well as Flamengo and Palmeiras, will also have 7,500 tickets available for their fans. The sale will be in the same way, organized by the clubs.

For those staying in the Neutral Zone, however, although registration is mandatory, ticket sales will start on the 25th, with values ​​between US$ 200 and US$ 400.

The collection of games will be divided between the clubs and Conmebol. The teams will keep 50% of the value and the organization with the remaining 50%.