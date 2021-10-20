Libertadores: cheaper ticket for the final between Flamengo and Palmeiras will have a price equivalent to one minimum wage

by

Conmebol officially released the ticket prices for the finals of the Sudamericana and Libertadores, on November 20 and 27, respectively, in Montevideo. For the most awaited final, the Libertadores, the cheapest ticket will be US$ 200, the same as R$ 1,114 at the current price. The value is equivalent to the minimum wage in Brazil. The most expensive ticket will cost US$650, approximately R$3,650. For the South American, the values ​​will be more modest, ranging from US$ 100 to US$ 400.

20 thousand tickets will be offered for sale for each game. Ticket sales will be done in two ways. Each club will sell tickets directly to its fans. And there will also be a neutral zone, whose tickets will be sold directly by Conmebol. A load of tickets will also be made available to tour operators that are partners with the entity.

At first, Conmebol will operate with a load of 20 thousand tickets because the government of Uruguay allowed the presence of 50% of the public in the Centenário stadium. However, there is the expectation that there may be flexibility to up to 75% capacity.

liberators

Initially, both Flamengo and Palmeiras will be entitled to 7,500 tickets, worth US$ 200, for the Libertadores final. The fans will be behind the goals.

Tickets will also be sold to Uruguayans and foreigners, who will remain in the “neutral zone”. For those, it is necessary to register between this Wednesday and Sunday on the Eventim website. The sale will start on the 27th. However, tickets will range from $300 TO $650.

South American

Athletico-PR and Red Bull Bragantino, as well as Flamengo and Palmeiras, will also have 7,500 tickets available for their fans. The sale will be in the same way, organized by the clubs.

For those staying in the Neutral Zone, however, although registration is mandatory, ticket sales will start on the 25th, with values ​​between US$ 200 and US$ 400.

The collection of games will be divided between the clubs and Conmebol. The teams will keep 50% of the value and the organization with the remaining 50%.


Bruno Henrique is one of the main names of the club that is looking for the trio of Libertadores against Palmeiras Photo: Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo / Agência O Globo
Bruno Henrique is one of the main names of the club that is looking for the trio of Libertadores against Palmeiras Photo: Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo / Agência O Globo
Bruno renewed with Flamengo at the end of 2019, until 2023, the club for which the striker scored 73 of his 117 career goals. Photo: Carl de Souza / Pool via REUTERS
Bruno renewed with Flamengo at the end of 2019, until 2023, the club for which the striker scored 73 of his 117 career goals. Photo: Carl de Souza / Pool via REUTERS
Striker is already the club's second top scorer in the 21st century, and was the cheapest of the starting attack Photo: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo / Agência O Globo
Striker is already the club’s second top scorer in the 21st century, and was the cheapest of the starting attack Photo: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo / Agência O Globo
Bruno Henrique celebrates the gesture of 'fusion' from the Dragon Ball Z cartoon. In the Japanese series, characters united to defeat enemies to become stronger Photo: Alexandre Cassiano / Agência O Globo
Bruno Henrique celebrates the gesture of ‘fusion’ of the Dragon Ball Z cartoon. In the Japanese series, characters united to defeat enemies to become stronger Photo: Alexandre Cassiano / Agência O Globo
Bruno Henrique hugs Gabigol in celebration. Together with their attacking partner they have already swung the net 140 times Photo: Sergio Moraes / Reuters
Bruno Henrique hugs Gabigol in celebration. Together with their attacking partner they have already swung the net 140 times Photo: Sergio Moraes / Reuters
The left winger has played 130 games for Fla and scored 73 goals Photo: SILVIA IZQUIERDO / AFP
The left winger has played 130 games for Fla and scored 73 goals Photo: SILVIA IZQUIERDO / AFP
Everton Ribeiro, Gabigol, Arrascaeta and Bruno Henrique, since 2019, have scored 243 goals for Fla Photo: ADRIANO MACHADO / Reuters
Everton Ribeiro, Gabigol, Arrascaeta and Bruno Henrique, since 2019, have scored 243 goals for Fla Photo: ADRIANO MACHADO / Reuters
The gesture repeated over and over again is the initial letter of the first child: Lorenzo Photo: Alexandre Loureiro / Reuters
The gesture repeated over and over again is the initial letter of the first child: Lorenzo Photo: Alexandre Loureiro / Reuters
Bruno Henrique receives instructions from Rogério Ceni, former coach of Flamengo. The striker, since 2019, has been commanded by four other troops: Abel Braga, Jorge Jesus, Domenec Torrent and the current Renato Gaúcho Photo: Doug Patrício / Agência O Globo
Bruno Henrique receives instructions from Rogério Ceni, former coach of Flamengo. The striker, since 2019, has been commanded by four other troops: Abel Braga, Jorge Jesus, Domenec Torrent and the current Renato Gaúcho Photo: Doug Patrício / Agência O Globo
Fast starts are the trademark of the left wing Photo: Alexandre Loureiro / Reuters
Fast starts are the trademark of the left wing Photo: Alexandre Loureiro / Reuters
Bruno Henrique Photo: Alexandre Vidal / Agência O Globo
Bruno Henrique Photo: Alexandre Vidal / Agência O Globo
With the majority of goals scored by Fla in his career – 63 out of 82 – Bruno Henrique has always had the confidence of the coaches Photo: SILVIA IZQUIERDO / Pool via REUTERS
With the majority of goals scored by Fla in his career – 63 out of 82 – Bruno Henrique has always had the confidence of the coaches Photo: SILVIA IZQUIERDO / Pool via REUTERS
Bruno Henrique accumulates for Fla titles of Taça Rio (2019), Taça Guanabara (2020 and 2021), the three-time Carioca championship (2019, 2020 and 2021), Libertadores (2019), the even two-time Brazilian championship (2019 and 2020), as well as the Super Cup of the Brasil (2020 and 2021) and Recopa Sudamericana (2020) Photo: Ricardo Moreira / Agência O Globo
Bruno Henrique accumulates for Fla titles of Taça Rio (2019), Taça Guanabara (2020 and 2021), the three-time Carioca championship (2019, 2020 and 2021), Libertadores (2019), the even two-time Brazilian championship (2019 and 2020), as well as the Super Cup of the Brasil (2020 and 2021) and Recopa Sudamericana (2020) Photo: Ricardo Moreira / Agência O Globo
Bruno Henrique celebrates goal for Fla Photo: Alexandre Loureiro / Reuters
Bruno Henrique celebrates goal for Fla Photo: Alexandre Loureiro / Reuters