Live Football: Remo x Galvez; lineups and where to watch today’s game

On Tuesday, October 19, 2021, there will be another live football match between Remo and Galvez for the Copa Verde, the game will take place tonight, starting at 8:30 pm (Brasilia time).

Where to watch?

This time with Galvez playing away from home. THE Live broadcast it will be up to the TV CULTURE PA, among others that follow the game in real time, minute by minute.

We still don’t have details on Remo’s lineup. Therefore, Galvez has not yet commented on a possible lineup.

Learn more below where to watch live football on TV and Online of the duel between Rowing x Galvez.

Technical sheet – Rowing x Galvez

Match Rowing x Galvez Scoreboard 0x0 Date / Time 10/19/2021 at 8:30 pm Streaming TV CULTURE PA Galvez lineup . Modality Green Cup Progress Break

