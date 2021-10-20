Loan from Caixa TEM is released to one more group; see which

This Monday (18) Caixa Econômica Federal released a loan of R$ 300 to R$ 1 thousand from Caixa TEM for the public born between March and April. As previously informed by the bank, the release of these loans is being done gradually, taking into account the year of birth of the citizen.

Customers who have Caixa’s digital account born between March and April can take out the loan. For non-customers born between January and June, order release will take place on November 8th.

This is already the second release of the concession since the Caixa Tem loan was launched. On September 27, the public bank made the credit line available to customers born in January and February. The next public, which involves those born in May and June, will also have access to loans on 8 November.

Check out the complete schedule for releasing Caixa TEM’s loan:

January and February: september 27th

september 27th March and April: october 18th

october 18th May and June: November 8th

November 8th July and August: November 29th

November 29th September and October: December 13th

December 13th November and December: December 27th

Those who do not yet have an account with Caixa Tem can also install the application and request credit, however, the release will be made through another calendar. See below:

January, February, March, April, May and June: November 8th

November 8th July and August: November 29th

November 29th September and October: December 13th

December 13th November and December: December 27th

Credit can be contracted completely digitally through the Caixa Tem application, which was created so that citizens could access and handle emergency aid payments. To access the new function in the app, the user will need to update the app and register.

There are two types of loans: personal loans, to cover general expenses and bill payments, which are freely allocated; and Caixa Tem for Your Business Credit, which can be used to pay suppliers, salaries of helpers or employees, water, electricity, telephone or rent bills and purchases of raw materials or products for resale.

In both types of loan, Caixa will provide credit with amounts between R$300 and R$1,000, with an interest rate of 3.99% per month, payment in up to 24 installments and the money will be credited to Caixa Tem’s Digital+ Savings Bank. , and the monthly installments are also debited from the digital account.

About the TEM Cash Loan