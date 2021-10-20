Logistics Funds: Expanding Industry, But Falling Quotas? CSHG FII Manager explains the move

SAO PAULO – The logistics sector has boasted expressive numbers in recent months. The volume of new square meters of warehouses delivered this year, for example, has already reached the 2020 level a quarter in advance. Despite the performance, real estate funds linked to the segment suffered an average devaluation of 14% in the year. What explains the movement?

The subject was the theme of this Tuesday (19th) edition of the program League of REITs, produced by InfoMoney and presented by Maria Fernanda Violatti, XP analyst, and Thiago Otuki, economist at Clube FII. The program also had the participation of Bruno Margato, manager of the CSHG Logística real estate fund (HGLG11).

In Margato’s opinion, part of the decoupling between the advances in the logistics sector and the prices of shares in the FIIs in the segment is related to the investor’s own behavior, which mainly observes the monthly income paid by the funds. According to him, the balance should occur when the real estate sector starts to absorb current advances.

“The real estate sector has a lag. Growth comes with time. You will go through, for example, the renegotiation of rents well after the release of the inflation indices”, explained Margato. “We will probably see widespread income growth in logistics funds in the coming months.”

Margato reinforces her optimism with the logistics sector and cites the vacancy rate as an indication of the segment’s good momentum. According to the manager, the index is currently around 10%, below the level considered healthy, 15%. In addition, he recalls that there is already an offer of more than 2 million square meters of sheds contracted for next year.

“We are more like a moment of growth. We are coming out of a recovery and reaching the expansion phase”, said Margato.

Logistics CSHG (HGLG11)

The CSHG has been out of step with most of the logistics funds that make up the Ifix, the index of the most traded real estate funds on the Stock Exchange. While the majority suffers from a strong devaluation in the shares, Credit Suisse’s FII remains stable in the year. Performance is attributed to the active management of the fund.

“The market changed direction several times because of the pandemic and we got the moves right. We managed to bring good gains and position ourselves well for a complex market, both in positive moments and in the most difficult periods”, explained Margato. “And we are very well positioned now for a market that promises to be much more volatile in the coming months.”

Since May, CSHG has been paying more than R$1.00 in monthly income per share. The transfer is not 100% the result of the fund’s rents, which carried out several asset sales in recent months. Negotiations could further increase the yield to the shareholder, but Margato prefers to adopt a “down to earth” posture.

“We don’t think that a higher number than the current number is sustainable, even in the long term. That’s why we kept this R$1.10, which is a down-to-earth, with the great challenge of, when the non-recurring results stop, we can maintain the current level of income”, pointed out the manager.

Regarding challenges, Margato says he is mainly concerned with inflation in civil construction, which he classifies as very heavy, and may inhibit the development of new warehouses. Overall, however, he points out that the CSHG is well positioned for the future.

“We have a large cash position, which allows us to make good transactions. Not only real estate business, but also in other assets”, detailed Margato. “We see opportunities in the credit market, through CRIs (Certificates of Real Estate Receivables), which have offered attractive returns with less risk.”

LVBI11 X PATL11

Once again, the League of REITs presented its traditional battle of real estate funds. This time, the comparison was between the Logistic VBI and Pátria Logística. In addition to fund portfolios, analyst Maria Fernanda Violatti analyzed property allocation, vacancy and the price/book value ratio.

