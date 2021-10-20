Luciano Huck copies Porchat’s idea and generates discomfort at Globo

Luciano Huck caused tremendous discomfort behind the scenes at Globo. The presenter announced on his social networks, last Monday afternoon (18/10), the creation of a new painting that will be shown on Domingão with Huck in the coming months.

The attraction would be in a format in which anonymous people tell their unbelievable stories on TV. The problem is that the project is identical to what Fábio Porchat presents on GNT, Grupo Globo’s pay channel.

The production of Fábio Porchat didn’t understand anything, since Que História É Essa, Porchat? presents exactly the same premise, including with anonymous stories. Recently, by the way, Porchat himself also made the same request on his social networks: that people send their stories to him.

Audience drop

Luciano Huck has faced a drop in ratings since he took over on Sundays at Globo. With its premiere until the October 10th edition, the show plummeted 33.5% (6.4 percentage points) in ratings, according to data from Kantar Ibope.

Of the 15 squares measured by Kantar Ibope, the Federal District registered the biggest drop: in 6 weeks, the attraction lost 52.3% of the audience (a reduction of 7.8 percentage points). The program follows the downward trend in open TV audience in the capital.