Ludmilla boycotts Multishow Award after not being nominated for Singer of the Year

Ludmilla, 26, said she would boycott the Multishow Award for not being nominated for Singer of the Year. recognition” to their work. “I come through this tweet to let everyone and @multishow know that I won’t be performing for the award this year. Thank you for the invitation, but where I’m not welcome I prefer not to be just out of politeness,” she wrote.

Sought, Multishow did not manifest itself until the conclusion of this text. “Since when I won the first time [ela levou o prêmio Cantora do Ano em 2019] and I impacted the whole system by being the first black singer to be nominated and to win this category in 26 years of award, a representative of the minorities, a black singer, bisexual, funkista, peripheral, I was never nominated for the category”, wrote Ludmilla .

“Unfortunately, this is how the system boycotts you! Even though I’m nominated for other award categories. There is a clear lack of recognition and understanding of the (few) awards we have here in Brazil,” he added.

The singer was nominated in the Hit of the Year categories for “Deixa de Onda”, alongside Dennis and Shaman, and TVZ Clip of the Year for “Rainha da Favela”.

As Singer of the Year compete Anitta, Ivete Sangalo, Iza, Luísa Sonza and Marília Mendonça. The award will be held on December 8th, in Rio.

In her tweets, Ludmilla cited highlights of her career and her releases in 2021 that would justify the nomination for the award, such as the pagoda project “Numanice ao vivo”, in which she spent more than R$1 million to record at Pão de Sugar the album show.

The singer also stated that “several artists from other segments and banners” who deserved to be nominated or recognized are in the same situation as her. As already disclosed by Multishow, the nominees are chosen by the Academia Prêmio Multishow, “a team of judges made up of more than 500 professionals linked to the music industry”. The winners of the popular categories, including Singer of the Year, are chosen by public vote on the awards website.