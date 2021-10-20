Ludmilla cancels participation in ‘Multishow Award’: ‘Lack of recognition’ | celebrities



Ludmilla cancels participation in awards – Reproduction

Ludmilla cancels participation in awardsreproduction

Published 10/19/2021 15:08

Rio – After the disclosure of the nominees for the ‘Multishow Award’, many noticed that the singer Ludmilla does not compete in the main categories, such as ‘Singer of the Year’, ‘Music of the Year’ and ‘Performance of the Year’. For being in only one category, that of ‘Hit of the Year’, for the song ‘Deixa de Onda’, with Xamã and Dennis, she chose to cancel the presentation at the awards.

In a series of tweets this Tuesday morning (19), the singer shared records and numbers of plays of songs that for her are hits. “I’m the first black singer in Latin America to accumulate 1 billion streams on Spotify alone, today there are more than 1.5 billion plays on the platforms. My clips total 2.5 billion views, ‘Queen da Favela’ was among the most played songs for months . It’s the numbers that speak!” he said.

She recalled the projects she made in 2021. “Only this year I launched Numanice Live, a project that impacted Brazilian culture and revolutionized the pagoda market in a way never seen before, for being a woman in charge of the project, a project that guaranteed the most viewed solo music video of 2021 by a Brazilian pop singer,” he continued.

Ludmilla recalled that she was the first black singer to win the ‘Singer of the Year’ award. “‘Deixa de Onda’, ‘Pra Te Hurt’, ‘Siamese Cat’, ‘Apê 1001’, the ‘Lud Session’ then not even mentioned, they are on the people’s lips. Since when I won the first time and impacted the entire system for being the first black singer to be nominated and to win this category in 26 years of award,” she commented.

“A representative of minorities, a black singer, bisexual, funkista, peripheral, I was never nominated again in the category “Singer of the Year. Unfortunately this is how the system boycotts you! Even though I was nominated in other categories of the awards”, continued.

For her, the award is prejudiced. “There is a clear lack of recognition and understanding of the (few) awards we have here in Brazil. Like me, several artists from various segments and banners who deserved to be nominated or recognized in the same way they deliver content to their audiences and are in the same situation,” he said.

At the end of the series of posts, Ludmilla announced that she had canceled this year’s presentation. “I won’t be performing for the award this year. Thank you for the invitation, but where I’m not welcome I prefer not to be just out of politeness. Happy party everyone,” she concluded.