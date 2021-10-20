Ludmilla says she talked to Multishow after citing boycott

Ludmilla said tonight that she spoke with the Multishow organization after saying she was boycotted by the Multishow Award. According to her, the intention is to put general changes into practice next year to make the market more inclusive. The singer’s announcement takes place earlier after the disclosure of the nominees in each award category.

After my position, Multishow called me, we talked and they proposed me to contribute to the changes in the awards from next year Ludmilla

“I’ve been very unmerited and ignored, mainly because I came from where I came from and for being who I am, so I want to contribute to making the music market more fair and inclusive. Where hard work is recognized and the artists who will succeed me don’t go through the difficulties I’ve already gone through,” he added.

She also made it clear that she will not be performing at this year’s awards.

Earlier, in a string of posts, she said that, although her latest releases have been successful, she was no longer nominated for “Singer of the Year” category.

At the awards ceremony, which takes place on December 8th, Ludmilla was nominated in the “TVZ Clip of the Year” categories for “Rainha da Favela”; and “Hit of the year”, with “Deixa de Onda”. As for “Singer of the Year”, Anitta, Ivete Sangalo, Iza, Luísa Sonza and Marília Mendonça were nominated.

Brunna Gonçalves, the artist’s wife, also spoke on Instagram Stories: