Luiza Possi leaves maternity hospital in São Paulo with Matteo

Moment of joy and happiness! Luiza Possi left the maternity hospital on Tuesday (19) with Matteo in her arms, accompanied by her husband, the TV director, Cris Gomes. The singer gave birth to her second child in São Paulo last Sunday(17), after 12 hours of labor.

Last Monday (18), the artist had already told details of her delivery. In the publication, she showed the baby’s first records, as well as counting some parts on the web.

“My sweet Matteo was born. So smart, so sweet, so close to me. Born of normal birth, is now in my arms and hugs. Long live my little one. Thanks to everyone who cheered for us! It worked! Amen. a lot of love around here“, began.

“Last night I came to the hospital, put a uterine balloon and spent 12 hours with it. Then came oxytocin, and contractions from 10 am until birth at 6:41 pm! My anesthesiologist Titian and longtime friend helped a lot in this process and I felt the pain and delight of a wonderful normal birth! What a bless!“, finished.

Luiza Possi and Cris Gomes. (Photo: Leo Franco/AgNews)

Luiza Possi and Cris Gomes. (Photo: Leo Franco/AgNews)

Luiza Possi took the opportunity and showed Matteo’s face to photographers for the first time. The baby was wrapped in a blue blanket, sleeping.

The news of the arrival of Matteo, yielded messages of affection from fans and followers. “THEhhhhhhhhh how much love, Health, happiness and lots of love”, wrote another friend. “Excited by this report! May you be very happy! Welcome Matteo”, said another.

Matteo (Photo: Leo Franco/AgNews)

