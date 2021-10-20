Luiza Possi leaves motherhood with her son, Matteo

Singer Luiza Possi left the maternity hospital this Tuesday afternoon, 19, accompanied by her husband, Cris Gomes

Luiza Possi (37) left the maternity hospital this Tuesday afternoon, 19.

The singer, married to the TV director Cris Gomes (43) gave birth to her second child, Matteo, last Sunday, the 17th, at the São Luiz maternity hospital, located in São Paulo.

The singer announced the birth of her second child at dawn this Monday, 18, on her Instagram profile. “Born my sweet Matteo. So smart, so dear, so close to me. Born of normal birth, is now in my arms and hugs. Long live my little one. Thank you to everyone who vibrated for us! It worked! Amen. Much love. this way”, she wrote in the publication.

Luiza and Cris Gomes, it is worth mentioning, are also parents of Lucca, two years.

Luiza Possi exhibits a relaxed moment during labor

Luiza Possi am on social networks to share a moment of her labor. In the Instagram feed, the singer posted a video of the moment she was in the delivery room and said that Shakira (44) was a great ally in helping the birth of the heir.

Check out:



Luiza Possi, Cris Gomes and Matteo — Photo: Leo Franco/AgNews



