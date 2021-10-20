Luiza Possi vents strongly after giving birth and surprises fans: “I’m well baqueada”

Luiza Possi returned to talking on social media after giving birth to the little one Matteo, her second child, the result of her relationship with the TV director Cris Gomes.

The singer, even happy with the arrival of the heir, insisted on vent about the troubles at the time of childbirth.

“I want to thank you for all the messages of love and affection. The birth yesterday was very emotional, very incredible, euphoric and vibrant. I’m still pretty battered”, declared.

“After the euphoria it seems that I lived a war. But I’m full, really fulfilled”, he also highlighted the famous one.

The news of the birth, it is worth remembering, was revealed by Luiza through a post on her Instagram profile:

“My sweet Matteo was born. So smart, so sweet, so close to me. Born of normal birth, is now in my arms and hugs. Long live my little one. Thanks to everyone who cheered for us! It worked! Amen. Lots of love around here”.

Then, Lucca’s mother, 2 years old, made a series of thanks: “@fabigarcia_obstetra obstetrician my obstetrician. @biancarochaobstetriz my midwife and Ana Regina(@sejaumana) my doula! Without you none of this would be possible”.

“Last night I came to @rededor_oficial (wonderful) I put a uterine balloon and spent 12 hours with it. Then came oxytocin, and contractions from 10 am until birth at 6:41 pm! My anesthesiologist Titian and longtime friend helped a lot in this process and I felt the pain and delight of a wonderful normal birth! What a bless”.

“My beloved companion was with me all the time @crigomes my great love! I love you so much! And Vovó Guigui (@zizipossi) stayed with Lucca giving a super unspeakable strength. It was magical!”, finished.

It is worth remembering that when she was eight months pregnant, at the beginning of September, Luiza Possi went running to the hospital thinking that her purse had burst.

“Guys, yesterday I had the biggest scare of my life. But read to the end. Yesterday, all of a sudden, everything got wet, I started screaming that the bag broke. I’m 32 weeks old and that would be too bad. I called my doctor, called husband, mother, son, everyone. Suddenly it didn’t get wet anymore, I thought it was curious, because when the bag bursts, it’s flooding“he said on the occasion.