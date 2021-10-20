MacBook with M1 Max may outperform PlayStation 5 | plates

The new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, announced by Apple on Monday (18) alongside the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, can achieve gross graphics performance superior to the PlayStation 5 (PS5). According to estimates from the specialized site NotebookCheck, the top-of-the-line configuration of the M1 Max — with an integrated 32-core GPU — would reach 10.4 TFLOPS (teraflops), surpassing the PS5’s theoretical maximum, estimated at 10.23 TFLOPS, and all this consuming much less power.

Although the numbers are quite expressive, it is necessary to consider that the data are not based on tests and are part of a speculative exercise of the site. The performance margins of the new processors will only really be known when the first units reach the consumer and foreign media for testing. Remember that the PS5 is sold in Brazil from R$ 3,899.90, while the MacBook Pro with M1 Max doesn’t cost less than R$ 45,499.

While the claim didn’t come from Apple, Apple hasn’t skimped on describing the abilities of its new generation of processors for Macs. According to the brand, the new M1 Pro and M1 Max use 70% less energy than a laptop with a dedicated card when faced with heavy graphics work.

This combination of high performance and low power consumption is one of the trump cards of the ARM architecture and instruction set behind Apple’s processors, and also used in products like Snapdragons in mobile phones.

Perhaps most important in the comparison is not so much the raw performance of Apple’s new processors, but the relationship with their energy efficiency: a gaming laptop with an RTX 3060 or 3070 will already have enough margin to go head-to-head with the PS5, spending a lot more power than the console and, most importantly, than the MacBooks.

TFLOPS is a computational performance metric that estimates how many mathematical operations a computer can perform within a second. This means that, at 10.4 TFLOPS, the MacBook Pro with M1 Max handles 10.4 trillion type calculations per second.