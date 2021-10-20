Magnetic tunnels seem to surround the Solar System

Space

In the conventional view, with the galactic center at the center of the image, the two structures look totally disconnected.

[Imagem: Haslam et al. (1982)/J. West.t.]

radio wave formations

Canadian astronomers are proposing that our Solar System could be surrounded by what they describe as a “magnetic tunnel” that can be seen on radio waves.

The proposal is that two very bright structures, seen on opposite sides of the sky, and until now considered separate, would actually be connected. This connection forms what appears to be a tunnel around our Solar System.

“If we looked at the sky, we would see this tunnel-like structure in almost every direction we looked – that is, if we had eyes that could see the light from the radio,” proposes professor Jennifer West of the University of Toronto.

The two arch-shaped structures, known since the 1960s, are called the “North Polar Buttress” (North Polar Spur) and “Fan Region” (Fan Region).

The Buttress is a gigantic and very bright “mountain range” seen in the Northern Hemisphere, which rises perpendicularly from the plane of the galaxy, starting in the constellation Sagittarius and curving upwards, extending across the sky for more than thirty degrees (the equivalent to sixty full moons), where it appears to join other filamentous formations.

The Ventilator Region is a set of polarized radio wave formations that seem to spread across the sky – hence its name. Viewed in the Southern Hemisphere, it contains a magnetic field parallel to the galactic plane, which can be clearly seen in the images generated to map the universe’s background noise.

Comparison of the vision of magnetic structures with a tunnel.

[Imagem: J. L. West et al. (2021)]

magnetic tunnels

Both formations are characterized by the presence of charged particles and a magnetic field. Shaped like long strings, they are located about 350 light-years away from us.

“A few years ago, one of our co-authors, Tom Landecker, told me about a 1965 article from the early days of radio astronomy,” said Professor West. “Based on the raw data available at that time, the authors (Mathewson & Milne) speculated that these polarized radio signals could emerge from our view of the Galaxy’s Local Arm from within it. model to the much better data our telescopes provide us today.”

The computer model the astronomer refers to calculates the appearance of radio emissions as they are viewed from Earth by considering different shapes and locations of the long strings. The model allowed us to “build” the structure around us and showed what the sky would look like as seen by radio telescopes.

It was this new perspective that allowed us to combine observational data to reveal structures that, instead of being separate, interconnected around us at great distances – the so-called “magnetic tunnels”.

The team believes that magnetic structures are present throughout the sky.

[Imagem: J. L. West et al. (2021)]

cosmic magnetism

To understand the results, imagine the Earth map: the North Pole is at the top and the Equator in the middle; but, of course, we can always redraw that map with a different perspective. The same is true for the map of our galaxy.

“Most astronomers look at a map with the galaxy’s North Pole up and the galactic center in the middle,” explained West. “An important part that inspired this idea was remaking this map with a different dot in the middle.”

The result is a connection between the two structures, a hypothesis that West justifies by the very nature of magnetism.

“Magnetic fields don’t exist in isolation,” she explains. “They all must connect with each other. So the next step is to better understand how this local magnetic field connects to both the larger-scale galactic magnetic field and the smaller-scale magnetic fields of our Sun and Earth. .”

This, of course, after other astronomers review the team’s data and model and find no holes in it.

