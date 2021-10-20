Man attacks woman, advances in soldiers, shot and dies – Gerais

Image shows gunshot marks on one of the house walls (photo: Internet reproduction/WhatsApp)

A 38-year-old man was shot after trying to attack military police officers who were following an incident of domestic violence against him in Bairro Engenho Nogueira, in the Pampulha Region. According to family members, he died.

The case was on this Tuesday (10/19). According to the police report, the soldiers were received by his ex-partner. She went to the entrance of the property to talk to the police. They heard the victim and the suspect. At the end of the approach, the man ran into the house and hit the woman again with punches.

The attacker then went to the kitchen and took a knife. He ran out with the melee weapon in his hand and tried to stab her. Then the suspect advanced on the military in the room. One of the officers fired four shots at the man, who fell to the ground. He was rescued and taken to the Santa Terezinha Emergency Care Unit.

The occurrence was ended with the UPA man driving. However, this morning, relatives said the staff of the



Alterosa TV



that he was hit in the head and died.

The report of



Altering



contacted the Military Police about the case and is awaiting a response.