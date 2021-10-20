Man dies after falling from a balloon and falling on top of a car

A man died this morning after falling from a balloon and falling on top of a moving car. The incident was recorded on a road outside the city of Afula, Israel.
Images recorded by witnesses who were on dry land recorded the victim hanging from the bottom of the passenger basket. The boy was identified as 28-year-old Yogev Cohen, a member of the team that operated the rides.
He was reportedly tied to a cable during the inflatable vehicle’s departure, the local newspaper reported. Times of Israel. The other operators of the balloon, which works with hot air, quickly noticed the error in the take-off process, but it quickly gained height, before they were able to stop it, according to details obtained by the website walla.
The team that was on board made numerous maneuvers to save Cohen, trying to bring him into the basket and also make an emergency landing, but in the process, the man ended up slipping and falling.
The vehicle’s distance to the ground was not officially estimated, but the impact would have been intensified after the employee hit a moving car in the fall, local media reports. The victim was pronounced dead while still on the scene.
The reasons for the disaster will now be investigated by Israeli police, who said they “don’t know” why Cohen was near the cable at the time of take-off.
The incident will also be investigated by the country’s Civil Aviation Authority, as visibility was good at the time of the accident and there was no warning of unusual activities in the region’s skies, the website said. Ynet.