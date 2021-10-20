Man dies after falling from a balloon and falling on top of a car

A man died this morning after falling from a balloon and falling on top of a moving car. The incident was recorded on a road outside the city of Afula, Israel.

Images recorded by witnesses who were on dry land recorded the victim hanging from the bottom of the passenger basket. The boy was identified as 28-year-old Yogev Cohen, a member of the team that operated the rides.

He was reportedly tied to a cable during the inflatable vehicle’s departure, the local newspaper reported. Times of Israel. The other operators of the balloon, which works with hot air, quickly noticed the error in the take-off process, but it quickly gained height, before they were able to stop it, according to details obtained by the website walla.