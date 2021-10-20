Man gets a PVC pipe stuck in his penis after trying to enlarge it

A Thai man thought it would be a good idea to enlarge his penis using a PVC pipe. The young man of about 20 had recently paid for penile enlargement injections and wanted to test whether they really worked. The unusual case happened on Wednesday (13), in the city of Bangkok, Thailand.

The injections had really worked, however, the organ got stuck inside the barrel and began to swell rapidly. The young man, in that situation, was forced to call doctors to help him. It is not clear how he tried to enlarge the organ using the piece of pipe, but the situation certainly embarrassed everyone.

The man was taken to hospital, where volunteer firefighters used pliers, a circular cutter and a tube of lubricating gel to get the shaft of his penis free. The rescue team also had to insert a protective sheet between the tube and the organ to prevent the pliers from cutting into the young man’s skin.

The withdrawal process took more than 20 minutes because the penis was too trapped inside the narrow tube. The young man informed professionals that prior to the bizarre incident with the barrel, he had undergone a dubious procedure to enlarge his penis with filling injected into the glands.

The Thai, who did not have his identity revealed, told doctors that if not for the augmentation injections, he would not have had this problem.

“I’m upset because I spent a lot of money on this and now I’m going to have to pay the medical bills too,” he said.

A member of the rescue team said that, in addition to the size, the man’s penis swelled every time he was touched, making it difficult to remove the tube. After the difficulty with the PVC pipe, the team finally managed to break the plastic object.

The young man had to stay in hospital for further medical treatment. It is not yet known whether a man’s penis will function normally after the procedure.

Photo: ViralPress

