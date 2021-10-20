Man in Underwear Uses Pressure Gun to Attack Giant Spider – News

A resident of Cairns, Australia, claimed to share the house where he lives with a giant hunting spider for at least 1 year
The revelation was made by Jake Gray in the Facebook group titled australian spider identification page (Australian Spider Identification Page, in Portuguese)
‘I’ve seen her grow up for the past year,’ wrote Jake in the post
‘The Mighty Huntress’
Powerful and huge, by the way
members of the species Maximum heteropoda are considered the spiders with the largest wingspan
And if gigantism provides an advantage to the arachnid in the wild, it is not possible to say the same when it shares a house with someone…
‘You’ll have to start paying rent soon and contribute to the maintenance of the house,’ joked a netizen
Speaking of giant hunting spider, a plumber caught one inside the ear protector… See below!
An Australian plumber found a hunting spider inside the ear plug he had just donned
According to the Daily Mail tabloid, the Perth city worker has been identified as Olly Hurst
‘I felt something tickling my ear,’ explained the plumber in his record.
‘Unpleasant’, evaluated
Even after shaking the equipment, the arachnid, considered to be the species of spider with the largest wingspan in the world, continued to be housed in the place.
On the networks, Internet users were shocked by the situation. One of them said he would abandon everything if he was confronted with such a vision.
‘New hearing protectors, new helmet, new work clothes, new car, new job and in a new state,’ he joked
Despite the scare, the hunting spider’s venom is not deadly. However, according to the publication, it can cause a lot of pain and discomfort.
Another hunting spider was spotted with its mouth full by a resident and netizens advised: ‘Burn the house.’ Understand below!
A giant hunting spider (Maximum heteropoda) was caught with her mouth full on the wall of a house in Western Australia
The author of the record shared the scene on TikTok, where several internet users were shocked
Some of them suggested that the camera owner burn down the house to contain the ‘threat’
Exaggeration aside, the fact that the spider preyed on what appears to be a lizard surprised even one expert on the subject.
Consulted by the tabloid Daily Mail, biologist Lizzie Lowe said that this type of situation is not uncommon
However, she admits that reptiles are not the first choice on the menu for arachnids, due to the difficulty they have in digesting bones: ‘They love to eat cockroaches, because they are a mush inside,’ explains Lizzie
The expert also adds that giant hunting spiders have terrible eyesight: ‘Probably caught the lizard without realizing it’, she ventures
To the scared ones on duty, Lizzie guarantees that this species poses no threat to humans: ‘I’d only bite if you grabbed one and squeezed it. But who would do that?’ asks the expert
