Man in Underwear Uses Pressure Gun to Attack Giant Spider – News

A resident of Cairns, Australia, claimed to share the house where he lives with a giant hunting spider for at least 1 year Assembly/R7

The revelation was made by Jake Gray in the Facebook group titled australian spider identification page (Australian Spider Identification Page, in Portuguese) Reproduction/Facebook/Australian spider identification page

‘I’ve seen her grow up for the past year,’ wrote Jake in the post Reproduction/Facebook

‘The Mighty Huntress’ Bombed at HOUR 7! Chinese caught with lover in bed tied in cage and thrown into river Reproduction/Facebook/Australian spider identification page

Powerful and huge, by the way See also: A delicacy made with 1,000 worms that can cause vomiting with the smell Reproduction/Facebook/Australian spider identification page

members of the species Maximum heteropoda are considered the spiders with the largest wingspan Reproduction/CCBY/Petra & Wilfried — 01/01/2000

And if gigantism provides an advantage to the arachnid in the wild, it is not possible to say the same when it shares a house with someone… Worth the click: 8th Passenger! Worm emerges from praying mantis in terrifying images Reproduction/Facebook/Australian spider identification page

‘You’ll have to start paying rent soon and contribute to the maintenance of the house,’ joked a netizen Speaking of giant hunting spider, a plumber caught one inside the ear protector… See below! Reproduction/Facebook/Australian spider identification page

An Australian plumber found a hunting spider inside the ear plug he had just donned Read more! Group of aficionados takes the most artistic snake photos ever seen Assembly/R7

According to the Daily Mail tabloid, the Perth city worker has been identified as Olly Hurst Reproduction/Facebook/ABC Darwin

‘I felt something tickling my ear,’ explained the plumber in his record. See also: Barnacle-covered dummy is mistaken for decapitated corpse Reproduction/Facebook/ABC Darwin

‘Unpleasant’, evaluated Reproduction/Facebook/ABC Darwin

Even after shaking the equipment, the arachnid, considered to be the species of spider with the largest wingspan in the world, continued to be housed in the place. Worth the click: Mysterious monolith has been in the desert for at least 4 years, says theory Reproduction/Facebook/ABC Darwin

On the networks, Internet users were shocked by the situation. One of them said he would abandon everything if he was confronted with such a vision. Reproduction/Facebook/ABC Darwin

‘New hearing protectors, new helmet, new work clothes, new car, new job and in a new state,’ he joked Read more! Patient recovering from covid goes blind after being bitten by snake Reproduction/Facebook/ABC Darwin

Despite the scare, the hunting spider’s venom is not deadly. However, according to the publication, it can cause a lot of pain and discomfort. Another hunting spider was spotted with its mouth full by a resident and netizens advised: ‘Burn the house.’ Understand below! Reproduction/Facebook/ABC Darwin

A giant hunting spider (Maximum heteropoda) was caught with her mouth full on the wall of a house in Western Australia See also: ‘ target=”_self”>Tiger takes ‘longest walk on record’ to be able to mate Assembly/R7

The author of the record shared the scene on TikTok, where several internet users were shocked Play/TikTok/wattsea98

Some of them suggested that the camera owner burn down the house to contain the ‘threat’ Worth the click: Elderly person caught with a power pole over the car is arrested for the 48th time Play/TikTok/wattsea98

Exaggeration aside, the fact that the spider preyed on what appears to be a lizard surprised even one expert on the subject. Play/TikTok/wattsea98

Consulted by the tabloid Daily Mail, biologist Lizzie Lowe said that this type of situation is not uncommon Read more! We unveil a weird web craze: cute mouse paw pictures Play/TikTok/wattsea98

However, she admits that reptiles are not the first choice on the menu for arachnids, due to the difficulty they have in digesting bones: ‘They love to eat cockroaches, because they are a mush inside,’ explains Lizzie Play/TikTok/wattsea98

The expert also adds that giant hunting spiders have terrible eyesight: ‘Probably caught the lizard without realizing it’, she ventures See also: Mother almost faints when she sees ‘baby rabbit’ playing with her daughter Play/TikTok/wattsea98