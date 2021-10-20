Man interrupts walk so his dog interacts with kitten and video goes viral

A simple moment between a cat, a man and a puppy lived on a cold and gray day in York City, England, touched the heart of a young woman who wasted no time in filming them.

The video that shows such interaction was shared by Cheyenne Tyler Berry on her TikTok profile, last Monday, 18th.

Daily walks with pets are part of the everyday life of any owner and it seems that the tutor of the puppy Ted, 4 months old, is one of those who loves to provide good experiences for his little friend during the walks.

Puppy Ted, four months old. (Photo: Reproduction TikTok/@Hexhome1)

In the act, it is possible to see the man walking with the furry around the neighborhood and when he sees a kitten on the wall, he makes sure that he is calm, and takes his puppy in his arms to bring him closer to the feline.

The sweet interaction of this trio. (Photo: TikTok Reproduction/@cheyennetylerberry

The two begin exchanging caresses with their paws, then the Englishman dropped the puppy on the ground and stroked the little orange to then follow his path. A grace!

In 24 hours the publication has already reached more than 3.3 million views, 507,000 reactions and thousands of comments.

“You can tell about a person’s character from the way he treats animals. This man is kind!” praised one.

“They were both so kind to each other,” commented another.

Check out:

Adorable moment capable of getting a smile off your face!

Therefore, the importance of socializing your pet, from a puppy, with animals of the same or another species, as it favors cognitive development, making interaction safe and happy.

