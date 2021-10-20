Mancheste City overwhelms Brugge and puts pressure on PSG in Champions League

Manchester City played as they wanted in the Jan Breydel Stadium (BEL), and thrashed Club Brugge 5-1 today in the third round of the Champions League group stage.

Needing the result after losing to PSG, City dictated the pace of the match from the start. João Cancelo, Mahrez (twice), Walker and Palmer scored the goals for the English team, which also had two goals disallowed in the first stage. Vanaken cashed for the owners of the house.

With the result, Manchester City provisionally assumes the leadership of Group A, with six points, and puts pressure on the now vice-leader PSG, who will face RB Leipzig soon. The French team takes the first place in case of victory. Brugge, on the other hand, drops to third position, with four points.

City meets Club Brugge on November 3, at 5 pm (GMT), for the fourth round of the group stage.

City does two, but arbitration cancels

Dominant from the start, City opened the scoring nine minutes into the first half. Grealish was launched on the attack, got rid of Clinton Mata and sent, from cover, the ball to the back of the goal. The referee, however, saw a foul by the City forward and canceled the goal.

City returned the ball to the net in the 13th minute, but again irregularly. After De Bruyne’s free-kick, Laporte moved to the middle and Rodri sent it to the back of the goal. The arbitration, however, signaled an impediment. The VAR confirmed the error.

João Cancelo opens, and Mahrez expands

Commanding the actions of the game, City opened the scoreboard 30 minutes into the initial stage. Phil Foden made an exquisite toss for João Cancelo, who killed him in the chest and sent it between Mignolet’s legs.

Already at 42, after a short exchange of passes by City, N’Soki arrived late and took down Mahrez inside the area. City’s own forward went for the penalty kick, sent it to the right corner and extended it to the English team.

It only gave City!

City returned to the second half hungry for the ball, and expanded the score after eight minutes. De Bruyne found Walker at the entrance to the penalty area and the full-back sent him into the back of the net.

The English team sealed the rout shortly after, 21 minutes into the final stage. In a speed play, Sterling accelerated down the left and rolled for Cole Palmer to make it 4-0. The pair had been on the field for two minutes.

Brugge slows down

Huddled in their defense for much of the game, Club Brugge only threatened Ederson’s goal 34 minutes into the second half. After a nice play, Van der Brempt crossed for De Ketelaere to head. Ederson searched in the left corner.

Two minutes later, Brugge overcame the Brazilian goalkeeper and slowed down with Vanaken, after a low cross by Van der Brempt and a deflection by Lang.

Mahrez closes the score

City responded quickly and scored the fifth goal in the 39th minute of the final stage. Mahrez received a launch from Fernandinho and released his foot to seal the victory of the English team.