Manchester City walks on the pitch and beats Club Brugge mercilessly even away from home in the Champions League

Manchester City thrashed Club Brugge 5-1, with goals by Cancelo, Mahrez (2), Walker and the young Palmer – Vanaken cashed

With a gala performance, the Manchester City thrashed the Club Brugge per 5 to 1, this Tuesday, at the Jan Breydel stadium, in Bruges, for the 3rd round of group A of UEFA Champions League.

cancel, mahrez (two), walker and the young Palmer noted for the commanded by Josep Guardiola, who added the 2nd win in the competition. Vanaken cashed for the Belgians.

From the 22nd to the 24th of October, Star+ Free Access arrives, 3 days free with lots of live sports. Click here and enjoy all this and more!

City returns to the field for the Premier League on Saturday (23), at 1:30 pm (GMT), against Brighton, with LIVE broadcast by ESPN on Star+

You Citizens played an excellent match, dominating the game from start to finish and finishing 22 times, against only 5 of the rival. In addition, the British had 63% of possession of the ball.

Highlight for the performance of the full-backs Walker and Cancelo, who appear by surprise in the area on several occasions and created many dangerous situations.

Now the City “dries up” the PSG to continue in the leadership of group A. The French play this Tuesday, at 4 pm (GMT), against the RB Leipzig.

Championship status

With the result, Manchester City will 6 points and takes the leadership from group A momentarily.

Brugge parks at the 4 points and falls to the 3rd key place.

Manchester City players celebrate goal over Brugge EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

The guy: Cancel

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

Even though he’s an original right-back, he’s been lying down and rolling on City’s left wing.

Giving Guardiola’s team a very interesting attack option, the Portuguese is at a very high level.

He opened the scoring with an ace goal, killing Foden’s shot in the chest and playing under the goalkeeper’s legs.

For the rest of the match, he continued to appear well in attack, confusing the markers with his cuts to his right leg.

It was bad: Balanta

The Colombian made a dreadful match this Tuesday.

The whole time he was on the field, he took a real ball from the City attack.

In the 2nd stage, he showed a lot of irritation and made several violent entries, narrowly escaping being expelled.

Coach Philippe Clement did not want to wait for the red card and replaced him with Mbamba in the 23rd minute.

upcoming games

City returns to the field this Saturday (23), at 1:30 pm (GMT), against the brighton, for the Premier League, with transmission for the ESPN at the Star+.

Brugge, on the other hand, plays on Sunday (24), at 8:30 am, against the Antwerp, fur Belgian Championship.





Datasheet

Club Brugge 1 x 5 Manchester City

GOALS: Club Brugge: Vanaken [81′] Manchester City: Cancel [30′], mahrez [44′ (pênalti) e 84′], walker [53′] and Palmer [67′]

BRUGGE CLUB: Mignolet; Mata, Hendry, N’Soki (Mechele) and Sobol; Balanta (Mbamba), Rits (Vormer) and Vanaken; Sowah (Van der Brempt), Lang and De Ketelaere (Bas Dost) Technician: Philippe Clement

MANCHESTER CITY: Ederson; Walker, Rúben Dias, Laporte (Aké) and Cancelo; Rodri (Fernandinho), Bernardo Silva (Gündogan) and De Bruyne (Palmer); Mahrez, Foden (Sterling) and Grealish Technician: Josep Guardiola