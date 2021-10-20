Map determines suspension of beef production for China

O Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply (Map) determined that slaughterhouses that export beef to china suspend specific production for the Asian country.

The decision of the folder was taken this Tuesday, 19, through a circular letter.

This Monday, China completed 45 days without buying Brazilian bovine protein. The stoppage began after a decision by the Brazilian government, which suspended exports after identifying two cases of bovine spongiform encephalopathy, known as “mad cow disease”, were identified in slaughterhouses in Mato Grosso and Minas Gerais, in early September.

The two countries have a specific sanitary protocol that requires the immediate suspension of beef exports in these cases. However, the interruption is temporary and does not usually last more than 15 days. But, for now, there is no specific date for the resumption of exports.

Due to China’s delay in authorizing the import, the Ministry decided to suspend production. It is noteworthy that Brazil is still authorized to sell the meat to other countries, including the Brazilian market.

Inventory

In a circular letter sent to the heads of the Inspection Services of Animal Origin Products, the General Inspection Coordination and the General Coordination of Control and Evaluation of the Animal Products Inspection Department, the Ministry also authorized the slaughterhouses stock the stationary product in refrigerated containers.

“To authorize, temporarily, for a period of 60 days, beef manufacturers and manufacturers authorized to export to China to carry out the storage of frozen beef products, manufactured prior to the suspension of the international health certification of products for China on 4/9 /2021 destined for this market, in containers equipped with refrigeration equipment, in the internal yards of those authorized to export to China”, says an excerpt.

The equipment must have equipment for continuous monitoring. The document also says that information about frozen products must be owed whenever requested by the authorities.

This Tuesday, the minister of Agriculture, Teresa Cristina, stated that she intends to go to the Asian country to negotiate the resumption of exports.

Marketplace

Until September this year, China accounted for almost 50% of the 1,502,134 tonnes of beef exported by Brazil.

With no expectation of an official position from the Chinese government, the Brazilian sector is already feeling the impacts on the domestic beef market, a scenario that could also extend to the foreign market, according to the Agrifatto market analyst, Yago Travagini.

“We had a scenario before and after the Chinese blockade. Before the embargo, we were on our way to surpass the volume of meat exported in 2020, with an increase of up to 4%, while revenue could grow up to 20%. But, with the Chinese exit, the number of exports will be smaller this year in terms of volume. We will probably have a drop in the range of 8% to 10% in beef exports”, he points out.

Last week, Beijing renewed UK beef import ban due to a case of “mad cow” disease. This week, China authorized Russian meatpackers to export to the country.