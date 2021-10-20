Marcelo Cohen, from Belvitur, buys Flytour

PANROTAS / Emerson Souza Marcelo Cohen, new CEO of Flytour Group, and Elói D’Ávila de Oliveira, who founded Flytour 47 years ago

On the one hand, a solid Minas Gerais group, with 58 years of activities, 250 employees, ten companies and the leadership of David and Marcelo Cohen, father and son, owners of Belvitur. On the other, another iconic group in Tourism, founded by Elói D’Ávila de Oliveira in 1974, which needs no introduction, and which created an empire called Flytour.

In a meeting for many unlikely and driven by the pandemic, Marcelo Cohen, who last year created his own investment fund for businesses in Tourism, made official the purchase of Flytour today, in a R$ 500 million deal, involving investment in cash in the company and financial transactions to clean up the acquired group. With the acquisition, the expectation is that the new group will return to the sales levels of 2019, in the order of R$6.2 billion, and by the end of 2023, above R$10 billion. The goal is to be the largest Tourism platform in Brazil.

According to Cohen, who spoke with the PANROTAS Portal, negotiations with Flytour began in March, after an approach made by a friend. Due diligence and a deep dive into the company, Marcelo Cohen saw the opportunity to create a grand, comprehensive, innovative and unique ecosystem, bringing together the nine Flytour business units with the Belvitur companies and others he bought in March 2020 to now, especially in the technology area.

A holding company is being created (the name will be released in the coming weeks) to cover and manage the 15 current companies and another five should come within a month, at the most, two, including operators and more technology companies. With the new acquisitions, the group will embark over 700 thousand passengers/month, 1 million room nights/month, becoming the largest privately-held tourism company in Latin America, the third largest player in the same region and the largest privately-held company closed also in general scope.

Independent brands, with individual management, but with the corporate providing solutions, tools and synergies to all of them, will be the model of the holding, which already has TMCs, operators, consolidator, websites for the sale of airline tickets and insurance, franchises for stores leisure and corporate, events, technology and aviation.

PANROTAS / Emerson Souza Marcelo Cohen

NEW STRUCTURE

In addition to the corporate board, which has names like Daniel Rodrigues, as executive director, Flavia Possani, as Marketing Director, Fabio Castro, as CFO, several hires have already been made in recent weeks, including professionals in the corporate travel area (Reifer Souza and Gregório Polaino), consolidation (Flavio Marques and Fernando Lermi), hospitality (Sandro Reis), among many others.

Flytour currently has 1,050 employees, against 2,500 in 2016, right after the merger with Gapnet. Speaking of mergers, the name Gapnet no longer exists in the consolidator and all former partners leave the business. The Oliveiras leave, the Cohens enter. Marcelo Cohen takes over 100% of the company and the previous family management are the founder Elói Oliveira, who will have a seat on the board and help in the transition, and the director of the franchises, Fábio Oliveira, son of Elói.

Capitalized, with ambitions to attract new investments and niches, with new talents and the seriousness and tradition of two important groups (Belvitur and Flytour), Nova Flytour will be part of the holding created by Marcelo Cohen, Flytour’s new CEO, and returns to its place highlight that it had before the crisis, always one of the references in the sector.

Check out the exclusive interview we did with Marcelo Cohen below:



PANROTAS file David Cohen, father of Marcelo and founder of the Belvitur Group

PANROTAS – How did you start with Tourism, Marcelo?

MARCELO COHEN – I started at the age of 17 at Belvitur. My father founded the agency 58 years ago and also had a construction company, but I chose to follow the path in Tourism and went through all areas of the company. Belvitur is a reference in corporate travel in Minas Gerais, became the region’s leader after Bradesco Turismo closed, and has always had a leisure arm that I gradually diversified.

PANROTAS – And how was this evolution alongside your father, one of the pioneers of Brazilian tourism?

COHEN – We’ve always decided everything together, we’ve always been side by side, we think the same way, we have an incredible syntony. I learned everything I know from him, my great teacher. Not just business, but also ethics, humility, justice, doing everything right.

PANROTAS – And when business diversification gained strength?

COHEN – When I saw that I worked and sold more each year, but earned less. I needed to diversify to increase the business margin, which only diminished in the corporate. There were leisure stores, websites, the Confins parking lot, the hotel in Guarulhos, technology companies… A vision of the ecosystem that today becomes more evident with the purchase of Flytour. I have an excellent team at Belvitur and other companies, who embraced the proposal and with whom I do everything with four hands. I like to delegate and I have employees with years and decades in the company.

PANROTAS – Then came the pandemic and more opportunities. How did Flytour get to your table?

COHEN – In the first 15 days of the pandemic I was scared. Afterwards, I calmly analyzed the situation and the possibilities. I knew I had cash and equity to maintain Belvitur, but I decided to create my own investment fund to invest in tourism opportunities. I had just launched a hangar, a coworking space, then bought technology companies partially or completely, but I wasn’t envisioning something as big as Flytour. A friend took me to talk to Eloi, who was already looking at a restructuring and I saw that it was a great opportunity. A lot of work, but it would be worth it. I would buy, if all went well, as it did, the largest privately held tourism company in Latin America.

PANROTAS – And what attracted you so much to the business?

COHEN – The strength of the brand in the market, very dear; the complementarity with the ecosystem I was already envisioning; the excellence in service, especially in the corporate… Of course, a bloated company, with problems and processes that needed to be changed, but that matched the technology products in which I was already investing.

PANROTAS – Bought for how much?

COHEN – Between investments, cash and sanitation financial transactions, it is a R$ 500 million business. Own money, which comes from the 58 years of Belvitur, from the businesses we created over the years. Flytour is capitalized and with a solid project. We’re going to talk to all the suppliers and feel something from them that I’ve never seen before: the cheering for the return of Flytour’s strength. I was impressed with the receptivity of the suppliers. And also from travel agents, who wanted to buy from Flytour again. We have already increased the base of active branches by 40% and reached 1,700. We’re going to double that number in six months.

PANROTAS – Who advised the entire process?

COHEN – Flytour already had a restructuring project being designed and Banco Master was the advisor of the entire transaction.

PANROTAS – How is the consolidator that gave rise to the group?

COHEN – The consolidator will be run by Márvio Mansur and Flávio Marques, which was announced yesterday at the company. We are going to increase our bases throughout Brazil, improve the back-office and implement a total focus on the travel agent.

PANROTAS – TMC has just renewed its contract with Amex. Is still the flagship of the company?

COHEN – No doubt. I was impressed with the service excellence in global accounts. In the pandemic, Flytour Business Travel gained 130 new accounts, mostly local. Who is ahead is Dalva Camargo, who has been on the Flytour for seven years.

PANROTAS – Are the Flytour and Vai Voando franchises continuing?

COHEN – Yes. We have 72 on Flytour and the goal is to reach 150 in 2022. Fábio Oliveira is still ahead. At Vai Voando, there are more than 300 points of sale, led by Luiz Andreazza. At Flytour Eventos is Natália Kherlakian.

PANROTAS – Is the operator open?

COHEN – Yes, but undergoing restructuring. It will focus on niches, targeting classes A and B.

Disclosure Directors of Belvitur holding and Flytour: Flávio Marques, ex-Rextur Advance, and now director of the consolidator; Gregório Polaino, former CWT and Alatur, and now the group’s HR and IT director; Sheila Ramos (director of the operator); Dalva Camargo (Business Travel director); Regina Soto (Product Director); Elói D’Ávila de Oliveira and Marcelo Cohen; Daniel Rodrigues (administrative and recovery executive director of the group); Flávia Possani (CMO); Fábio Oliveira (Director of Franchising); Márvio Mansur, director of the consolidator; Alessandra Antunes (Operating Director Franchising); Bruna Velasques (Legal Director); Reifer Souza, the group’s product director; and crouching Luiz Andreaza (director Vai Voando) and Fábio Castro (CFO – chief financial officer of the group)

PANROTAS – Are you the new CEO of Flytour Group?

COHEN – Yes. Eloi remains at the company, with a chair on the board and helping us in the transition and doing what he likes and knows how to do the most, serving customers.

PANROTAS – How to regain the trust of those who left during the group’s crisis?

COHEN – Flytour is and will continue talking to all suppliers and the reception, as I said, has been excellent, something I have never seen. Belvitur has always paid its bills on time, even during the pandemic, so it’s something I’ve never experienced, this willingness to collaborate from suppliers. Travel agents are also returning, already reflected in the glimmer of a new Flytour.

PANROTAS – How does it feel to buy an iconic group of Brazilian Tourism, which made history and helped build our industry, with several pioneering activities and the unique history of Eloi?

COHEN – Feeling of a lot of responsibility. Of not being able to make mistakes again. To work hard, with a good team. Professionals thinking ahead, united.