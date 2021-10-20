Mari Bridi reveals panic and discovered health problem with son

– Continues after the announcement –



Mari Bridi always assiduous on social networks, she vented about a news that shook her involving her youngest.

Last Tuesday (19), like any mother, she despaired when she found out that the heir had a health problem, which was discovered in a routine medical appointment. Married with Rafael Cardoso they are father of two children Aurora and Valentine.

Mari vented about the valentine who has a heart condition. Rafael Cardoso’s wife explained that he underwent an examination with his pediatrician and was eventually diagnosed with a heart murmur.

She immediately took the boy to a cardiologist and discovered that it was a simpler condition called an innocent murmur.

“I took Valentine and Aurora to the pediatrician two weeks ago. Everyone knows that Rafa has a cardiomyopathy, that he put a defibrillator in his heart. We found out two weeks ago that Tim has a heart murmur. You can imagine how I looked, right? Panic”, he started remembering.

Then, she mentioned that the family history is not the most favorable and followed the professionals’ instructions.

“Thank God the pediatrician said: ‘Look, Mari, this is very characteristic of what they call an innocent murmur. It shouldn’t be anything, but take them both to the cardiologist, because as the family history is gigantic, you have to take them both’. I managed to anticipate the appointment for today. We went to the cardiologist and everything is fine”, declared.

Finally, Mom said the diagnosis was positive. “What Valentine has is really an innocent breath. He explained that, in fact, this noise you hear is the sound of blood passing through the heart, through the artery. So everything is fine. But I confess I was pretty scared”, summarized.

