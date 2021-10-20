Maria Luisa Mendonça suffers from domestic violence in Secret Truth 2: ‘Doído’ · TV News

Interpreter of Araídes in Verdades Secretas 2, Maria Luisa Mendonça will be responsible for portraying domestic violence in the continuation of the soap opera by Walcyr Carrasco, which debuts this Wednesday (20th) at Globoplay. In the plot, the actress will be the wife of Nicolau (Julio Machado) and mother of Lara (Júlia Byrro). “Drama pained”, defined the artist about the story.

“I was building the character with subtleties. Often the psychological violence is as destructive as the physical. So I was very focused to get into these layers,” said the interpreter.

“In the case of Araídes, she hides out of fear, as do most women. And she also has her daughter watching all this violence. The plot is also built on their relationship,” said Maria Luisa in an interview for the column. Patricia Kogut, from O Globo newspaper.

In addition to the physical and psychological violence practiced against women, Nicolau will also rape his teenage stepdaughter, who will leave home after the abuse to work with a pink book.

“It’s a psychological drama, something very violent. We’re working with a difficult atmosphere, a pained, suffering, real and contemporary drama. But the question is to go there and work, it’s the profession. I think I can give life to other people who love The fact that they suffer this violence and can see themselves there to seek help is the beautiful side of being an actress,” added the actress.

Secret Truths 2 will feature 50 chapters, with releases made in blocks of ten episodes every 15 days. On Globo’s streaming platform, the premieres will take place this Wednesday, November 3rd and 17th, and December 1st and 15th.

The serial will have more sex scenes than episodes. Altogether there are 67 hot sequences. When aired on open TV, the soap opera will gain a lighter version, as anticipated by TV news. The rerun of the 2015 version will continue on TV until December.