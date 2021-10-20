Marília Mendonça comes to Maiara’s defense after criticism: ‘How lowly’ | Fabia Oliveira

Marilia Mendonçareproduction
Published 10/19/2021 19:31 | Updated 10/19/2021 22:09
Maiara was attacked after breaking up her engagement once again with Fernando Zor and some followers said she would be begging to get back together with her ex. “A brief story about Maiara. Maiara started singing at age 7 with her twin sister. At age 15, she left her parents’ house in Araguaína and moved to São Paulo in search of her dreams. Maiara conquered the whole of Brazil on her first DVD. Maiara taught me a lot about voice and generosity.”
“She’s so badass, she has no idea I’m doing this and when she knows she’ll say she doesn’t have to, because she really doesn’t have to. She’s adult and strong as hell, but it’s indigestible to see that they sum up all the complexity she is. , into something that is a part of what Maiara is,” he concluded.
She is one of the coolest women I know. He invited me to participate in his first dvd even though no one knew me. Take care of parents and brother in a beautiful way. She is sensitive and passionate about art. She reads several books a week. Very smart and beautiful. Made of love! https://t.co/iOI61ULy9h
— maria bulancia (@MariliaMReal) October 19, 2021
and she’s so badass, she has no idea I’m doing this and when she knows she’ll say she doesn’t have to, because she REALLY DOESN’T NEED IT. she is adult and strong as hell. but it is indigestible to see that they sum up all the complexity that she is, into something that is a part of what she is.
— maria bulancia (@MariliaMReal) October 19, 2021