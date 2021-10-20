Marília Mendonça swings with colorful underwear and zooms in

Marília Mendonça is at full steam in the dissemination of the new project with Maiara and Maraisa. On social networks, she appeared rolling around in a spectacular video that left the followers euphoric. In little red shorts, she appeared in a bikini and started talking.

To the sound of the new hit ‘Forget Me If You Can’, Murilo Huff’s ex-wife showed that she is in shape, and don’t joke when it comes to beauty and sensuality.

“Forget it, ce ain’t the big one? (Who else is addicted to this line?) This Sunday is conducive to listening to which song on the album owns 35%, huh? tell me,” he said in the caption. “I’m addicted to the new record, and its radiant beauty,” said one young man. “Guys, what a show, I love this kitten so much”, commented the second person. “Beautiful,” stated the third.

got angry

In recent weeks, several rumors have been made about the separation of Murilo Huff and Marília Mendonça. Angry, the mother of Léo chose to use Twitter to talk about the false news. In the outburst, the singer made it clear that the reasons were not related to betrayals.

“Since yesterday they’ve already got 30 guys and said I’m with them… Now they claim that Murilo betrayed me. Oh, go to put* that shit. You are too predictable. Respect people and at least stop lying. The invention of the history of these people who have nothing to do began. And I had already predicted, right? Stop lying about lives… This is still going to end badly. Don’t believe anything you don’t hear from my mouth or from the mouth of the person involved. Tired of it all. Don’t believe anything you don’t hear from my mouth or from the mouth of the person involved. Tired of all this”, she declared.

made the order

Without a word of mouth, the muse who is preparing to return to the stage, highlighted that the fans who follow her work they must believe the statements made by her, not the rumours. With an open heart, she left the request to each of them.

“Now, seriously. Anyone who accompanies me knows that the biggest true source about my life is here, with myself talking. So, from the heart, before it happens, don’t create conspiracy theories, don’t make up soap opera stories, don’t ruin people’s lives. Please respect. Behind two singers, there are three lives [Marília, Murilo e Léo]. So, before typing, remember this. If there’s a true story, it’s that we were very happy and we tried everything, we gave it our all, and that’s honorable. Now, let us go on in peace. I am very grateful to this relationship for everything,” she concluded.