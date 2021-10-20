MC Gui says he can pull Lary or Mileide in the field

This afternoon, MC Gui and Gui Araujo talked about the swidden formation that will take place tonight in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). In the chat, the funkeiro said that he would take Lary Bottino or Mileide Mihaile to the farm because he believes that the two have not been interesting for the game.

The funkeiro, who is currently a resident of the bay, considered pulling Lary Bottino or Mileide into the hot seat, if he is the most voted by the house. The peoas, however, are not in the stall, which is where the most voted pawn can pull another participant to the field. He can only pull one of the two if he receives a power that allows this action. According to Rico, Tiago said he will hand over one of the powers to MC Gui on condition that he doesn’t harm Solange.

Gui Araujo started the conversation by evaluating the behavior of other pedestrians.

“Some people are just walking around there, they stay in the kitchen, they don’t talk. They don’t get a smile from anyone,” said Anitta’s ex-boyfriend.

MC Bill agreed. Araujo added that he heard Erasmus say that he would pull Mileide Mihaile into the garden if he could.

“Between her and Lary, I prefer [puxar] to Larry. Lary arrived, regardless of being your friend or not, thinking about the game… She arrived much later and there was nothing interesting about the game. Just like Mileide too,” replied MC Gui.

“Mileide, moreover, is exempting herself from everything. She thinks that just by working in the kitchen, she’ll stay here forever. She’s already won several awards as well. Several merchans and such,” said Gui Araujo.

The singer then replied that he is justified in nominating both Mileide and Lary. Bill tried to defend Lary, who is his friend.

“Lary still interacts with everyone, teases, screams, cries. Fights with you. Now Mi’s living her life just to go far. I like her so fucking much. But if I was watching, come see the Lary go further and see Mileide go further, I’d rather watch Lary. Because I know that in a little while the animal will catch on and she’ll take a stand. There are people who just put on the look”, pointed Gui.

“The two themselves aren’t delivering anything. Understand?”, countered MC Gui.

The ex-participant of “On Vacation with the Ex” added that Lary and Arcrebiano, according to him, a “secret couple”, must be making waves in the night of the reality show.

“Imagine if I pull Lary to the farm. Lary, Bil, me and Rico. You know? Do you think the two would veto Rico from the test?”, asked the MC.

Gui Araujo replied that the two would definitely veto Rico from the farmer’s test, if they went to the fields with the pawn. His justification is that Rico has won a lot of tests. “At this time, nobody wants to know who is a friend, no, they just want to win the stuff,” he concluded.

Who passed through the gardens formed in the 13th edition of ‘A Fazenda’

1 / 4 Liziane left in the 1st farm Nego do Borel was nominated by the farmer and the most voted to stay in the game. Liziane Gutierrez, the eliminated, was the most voted in the house and Solange was pulled from the stall. Play/Playplus two / 4 Mussunzinho left in the 2nd farm Mussunzinho was indicated by the farmer and eliminated from the time. With the power of the flames, Bil Araújo received the house’s votes and went to the farm. Dayane Mello was left in the remaining one and was the most voted to stay in the game. Play/Playplus 3 / 4 Erika left in the third field Erika Schneider , the eliminated of the week, was the most voted by the house. Tiago Piquilo was left in the remaining one and later was the most voted to continue on the program. Dayane Mello stopped in the field because of the power of the flame. Play/Playplus 4 / 4 Victor was the fourth eliminated Gui Araujo was indicated by the farmer straight to the farm. Aline Mineiro was the most voted in the house and the most voted to continue in the competition. Victor Pecoraro, who was pulled from the stall, left the reality show. Play/Playplus