MC Guimê talks about crisis in marriage with Lexa

In the midst of the pandemic, several famous people ended their relationships. Because they didn’t perform shows, funk artist MC Guimê and his wife and singer Lexa ended up spending more time together than usual. As a result, the artist reveals that they ended up almost “getting sick in each other’s faces”, which began to affect the relationship between the two, who have been married since 2018.

“Before, with the rush of shows, we saw each other a few times a month. When one arrived, the other was leaving. And then now we get much closer together, to the point of almost getting sick of each other”, he said in an interview for the program TV Fame, gives TV network!, this Tuesday (19). Despite the problems, the two remain firm and want to increase the family.

For the vehicle, Guimê reveals that he wants to fulfill his dream of being a father. “I think that in God’s time it will work. I really want to and so does she”, he said. Lexa also stated that she shares the same will as her partner. “I really want to [de ser mãe]. But in a few years“, said the artist on her Instagram when interacting with followers.

Although the dream of making the family grow is in the plans, the work of both has prevented them from fulfilling this desire. “It’s not the time yet for some things. Not mine, but the boss herself has already talked to me about planning and work, so I’m on this team with her,” declared the singer. Lexa is about to release a new song and is also preparing to be the drum queen of Unidos da Tijuca in 2022.

In July of last year, Lexa talked about why she doesn’t appear so often with her husband on social media. Since she prefers to remain discreet, she assured her that everything was fine, but that she preferred to show more of the professional side in her profile. “It’s like that, guys, he appears, but I prefer to expose my professional life more than my personal one, for people to know me through my career than through my relationship”, explained the singer.

However, it was not the first time she commented on the couple’s privacy. During an interview with Quem magazine, Lexa said that the reason not to expose her marriage so much is because she wants to avoid charges and “supervision” from the public. But the singer made it clear that it’s not because she doesn’t show that she doesn’t love her partner, she just prefers to have her intimacy preserved.

“I’ve been with Guimê for years, and the fact that I’m not exhibiting all the time is wonderful. There is not so much demand from people or hunches. The more we show, the more people feel justified in saying what they want. I’ll try to show him a little more, believe me, it’s not because we don’t like being with you, it’s more intimate, you know? I have little time to be with him, I prefer to enjoy it“, said.

To Vogue, Lexa hid that she missed playing shows, and that she was more with her family. “It’s a moment of isolation, but also of awareness and I’ve been using my networks for that. I’m taking advantage of my time at home to take care not only of my husband, but also to kill the longing for common things that the routine of concerts and travels doesn’t allow me. I’m spending more time with my dogs and taking care of them like I haven’t been in a while.” he said.