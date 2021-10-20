MC Kevin do Recife is arrested on suspicion of homicide a week after being arrested for breaking a PM blitz | Pernambuco

Singer Rivaldo Ferreira de Oliveira Junior, 25 years old, known as MC Kevin from Recife, was arrested on Tuesday (19), in Paulista, in Greater Recife, in compliance with a preventive arrest warrant for the crime of murder. The capture took place seven days after the musician was detained for driving a vehicle without a license and disobedience after breaking a military police blitz.

MC Kevin from Recife is defendant in court for a murder that occurred in 2018, in Cabo de Santo Agostinho, in the Metropolitan Region. The victim’s name is Edvanderson Melo da Silva. The singer’s lawyers said he was not aware of the lawsuit and that the musician is innocent (learn more details below).

The arrest warrant was issued on the same day the arrest took place. According to the Military Police, the MC was arrested at his home, on Rua Sítio José Ferreira, in Jardim Paulista Alto. The warrant was carried out by PMs from the 17th Battalion, which is responsible for policing in the region.

In a statement, the Lundgren & Dionizio Advogados Associados Office stated that the issuance of the arrest warrant took place “in an illegal and abusive manner” and that the singer “was not summoned and therefore had no knowledge of this process”.

They also say that “the requirements for preventive detention are not present” and that they will go to court with a request for habeas corpus “to remedy this great injustice”.

To g1, the lawyer Misael Dionizio da Silva, who is part of the defense of MC Kevin do Recife, stated that preventive detention is not contemporary, as it was served more than three years after the opening of the process.

“This process was from 2018, he appeared in the records of the investigation and provided clarifications. The Public Ministry denounced him for the crime and asked for his arrest in the same year, but the judge, who ruled twice in the process, did not rule. In August of 2020, more than two years later, she decreed his arrest. And he was never summoned, he was not aware of the process, he only had the inquiry,” he declared.

For the lawyer, there is no reason to order preventive detention. “If this arrest was to ensure public order, it should have been decreed in 2018. And he’s a singer, everyone knows where he lives. The police certainly had no problem finding his address,” the defender said.

Misael Dionizio da Silva also stated that the musician was not involved in the murder of Edvanderson Melo da Silva and that, on the day the murder took place, the singer was performing a show.

“He is not involved in this, he was at a concert and we are trying to get images of the place. But, so many years later, it is difficult to look for where he was on the day, what contract he was fulfilling,” said the lawyer.

MC Kevin from Recife is arrested suspected of breaking the Military Police's blitz and fleeing

On October 12, during the Nossa Senhora Aparecida holiday, MC Kevin do Recife was arrested in the act of driving a vehicle without a license and disobedience. According to the Civil Police, he would have disrespected a checkpoint made by the Military Traffic Police Battalion (BPTran) and there was persecution.

In a video, sent to g1 through WhatsApp, it is possible to see when the singer is already out of the car, which is white, and talking to military police. He wears a patterned coat, gray and black (see video above).

By note, police said the singer was “driving at high speed” and that the car he was driving collided “with other vehicles in an attempt to escape.” Also according to the text, the musician was booked in the act and released after signing a “Term of Commitment”.

Rivaldo Oliveira Júnior is one of the current names of brega-funk in Greater Recife. With songs such as “Vai rabetão”, “Me liga after” and “Menina voce desce”, he has tracks that accumulate millions of reproductions in the music platforms.

Born in Cabo do Santo Agostinho, on the southern coast of Pernambuco, he currently lives in Recife and has been in the brega-funk career for 10 years. The musician has already made productions for names such as MC Tróia, As Fadas Oficiais, MC Abalo, Vytinho NG and MC Morena, among others.