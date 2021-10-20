MD-87 crashes during attempt to take off in Texas





The Texas Department of Public Safety in the United States today confirmed an accident involving a McDonnell Douglas MD-87 plane in a field in southeastern Waller County, adjacent to the Houston Executive Airport.

According to information released by ABC13, 21 people, including 18 passengers and three crew, were on board and suffered only minor injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA, a US regulator similar to the Brazilian ANAC) described that the aircraft, registered under the registration number N987AK, passed through a fence and caught fire in a field while trying to take off from the executive airport.

It was also confirmed that all passengers and crew on board safely exited the plane.

🔵A passenger plane with 21 people on board got off the runway in mid-air at Brookshire, Texas airport. Only one person turned out to be hereditary, the authorities confirmed. pic.twitter.com/czPQyChUpo — diariotrv (@DiariotrvCom) October 19, 2021





According to Eyewitness News, the plane is registered to J. Alan Kent, who owns a large construction company in the Texan capital.

According to sources at the station, the private plane was headed for Boston, capital of Massachusetts, where the owner of the aircraft and his companions would watch the games of ALCS, the American baseball league.

The energy company in charge of the region where the accident occurred told ABC13 that the MD-87 accident caused a power outage that affected more than 1,800 people living near the site, as the plane brought down an area line. force during the accident.