Meteor shower will peak at dawn on Thursday (21) – News

The orionine meteor shower will peak at dawn on Thursday (21) and can be seen here in Brazil without the need for any astronomy equipment.

According to the professor and director of the Heller & Jung Space Observatory, Carlos Fernando Jung, to monitor the phenomenon, the observer must look at a position between the northeast and the east of his position. As the sun rises in the east, just look a little to the left. It is expected that 15 meteors can be seen crossing the sky every hour.

“From midnight onwards, it is already possible to see more meteors. At 3:00 am is a more appropriate time and with more possibilities to see the phenomenon”, explains the expert. “The ideal is to position yourself in a place that has less light. Light pollution from cities and even the full moon can harm the phenomenon’s visualization.”

The meteor shower happens every year as a result of debris left in space by comet Halley, which last passed through Earth in 1986.

This comet passes through the region of Earth’s orbit every 76 years, but every year there can be falls of larger or smaller fragments left by its passage.

The phenomenon’s name is related to the radiant, that is, the region in the sky where meteors seem to enter the Earth’s atmosphere. As the meteor shower originates from the constellation of Orion from an observer’s perspective, these meteors are called orionids.