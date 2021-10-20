Microsoft Displays Intel Pentium 4 as ‘Compatible’ with Windows 11

Less than two weeks ago, Microsoft finally released Windows 11 to consumers around the world. Unfortunately, many computers won’t accept the new system due to outdated hardware, but it seems that the classic Intel Pentium 4, which has only one core, didn’t make the obsolete parts list.

Even with the update available on most Windows 10 PCs, only those that support the system can be officially updated. In fact, Microsoft has already released a list of processors that are available for those who want to install the novelty without any worries.

The 2006 classic is back?

Although the Pentium 4 (661) is not on the list of supported processors, one user was able to scan the computer with PC Health Check and, according to Microsoft’s own software, the chip with only a 3.6GHz core is compatible — a classic released by Intel in 2006.

Some users have even installed Windows 11 on Pentium 4 processors (661), bypassing the system’s TPM and CPU check. However, it is very likely that, in the future, Microsoft will not provide updates on devices that are not compatible with the system, such as PCs with the Jurassic chip from Intel.

It is quite possible that the issue is related to the PC Health Check software, which is not performing a full scan based on the support list that Microsoft released. So it’s likely that the company will simply update the program instead of supporting such an old processor.