Microsoft missed Xbox Game Pass subscriber target

THE Microsoft this year is in the rhythm of celebration due to the anniversary of 20 years since the launch of the first Xbox, but this time we bring news here that certainly did not cheer the company, according to VGC, in a financial document of the Microsoft reported for the axios, the owner of Xbox failed to reach the stipulated subscription target for the service Xbox Game Pass.

In a twelve-month period ending June 30 of this year, the company expected a growth of 47.79% in the number of subscribers to the service, but the growth was 37.48%, being below the target set by Microsoft, not repeating the success obtained from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020, when the company had a growth target of 71% and managed to surpass this mark, reaching 87.75% in the increase of new subscribers to Xbox Game Pass.

The number of subscriptions is measured as a percentage of growth and not the actual value of subscribers for competitive reasons, according to the document, these among other goals contribute to the stock compensation value of executives at Microsoft.

Even not reaching the desired percentage, the Xbox Game Pass keeps growing and investing heavily in bringing games on launch day, we’ve already had in 2021 games like Back 4 Blood and Outriders coming to the service as soon as they were launched. Outriders it has even just become available on the Game Pass for PRAÇA.



In addition, this end of the year we will have the launch of two great games for Xbox and PRAÇA, that are Forza Horizon 5 and Infinite Halo, which will make many people come back to the service or subscribe for the first time to have access to these great titles on launch day just paying the subscription fee.

Also for the fiscal year we are in, the Microsoft will have the result next year of the arrival of the Xbox Cloud Gaming for several countries, which will certainly affect the growth of subscribers. Xbox Game Pass.

