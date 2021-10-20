Minas Gerais continues with rainy weather this Wednesday (10/20) – Gerais

Temperature in Belo Horizonte should drop even more this Wednesday (photo: Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press) This Wednesday (10/20) the sky remains overcast with many clouds, and there is a possibility of rain at any time of the day. Temperatures should also drop slightly and in Belo Horizonte the thermometers do not go above 22°C.

The National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) reported that rainfall may occur with less intensity in the capital, Zona da Mata, Campo das Vertentes, Rio Doce and Vale do Mucuri.

In the Northwest, Central, Tringulo Mineiro/Alto Paranaba and West regions, there is a chance of thunderstorms until late at night.

Meteorologist from Inmet Anete Fernandes explains that constant rains can cause flooding in some areas: “The rain condition at any time of day can cause a large amount of accumulation, which may cause damage, especially with flooding”.