Minas Gerais continues with rainy weather this Wednesday (10/20) – Gerais

This Wednesday (10/20) the sky remains overcast with many clouds, and there is a possibility of rain at any time of the day. Temperatures should also drop slightly and in Belo Horizonte the thermometers do not go above 22°C.
The National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) reported that rainfall may occur with less intensity in the capital, Zona da Mata, Campo das Vertentes, Rio Doce and Vale do Mucuri.
In the Northwest, Central, Tringulo Mineiro/Alto Paranaba and West regions, there is a chance of thunderstorms until late at night.
Meteorologist from Inmet Anete Fernandes explains that constant rains can cause flooding in some areas: “The rain condition at any time of day can cause a large amount of accumulation, which may cause damage, especially with flooding”.
Inmet informs that on Thursday (10/21) and Friday (22), the volume of rain starts to reduce in the state.
Due to the rainy weather in the capital, temperatures are dropping slightly. During this Wednesday afternoon (20/10), the thermometers should drop to 22°C. The lowest recorded temperature remains at 16.5°C in Cercadinho.
Furthermore, in the south of Minas, more precisely in Monte Verde, the minimum in the state was registered during the night, at 9.2°C. The maximum is expected to occur in the North Region, reaching 36°C.
*Internship under the supervision of sub-editor Daniel Seabra