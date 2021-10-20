Ministry of Agriculture determines suspension of beef production for China; BBI analyzes impacts for the sector

(Shutterstock)

The Ministry of Agriculture of Brazil determined on Tuesday (19) that the slaughterhouses authorized to export beef to the Chinese market should suspend any new production destined for the Asian country, according to a publication by the newspaper O Globo.

Yesterday (19), the suspension of Brazilian beef exports to China completed 45 days.

The government decided to suspend new production of the protein due to the delay by Chinese authorities in authorizing the resumption of purchases of Brazilian beef, the publication said.

In the text of the letter, the government of Brazil also authorizes beef processing establishments authorized to sell to the Chinese to store in refrigerated containers the protein they produced before the date of suspension. This measure is valid for 60 days.

Bradesco BBI commented on the suspension of Brazilian beef exports to China and the possible impacts on the projections of JBSS (JBSS3) and Marfrig (MRFG3).

According to the bank, if this suspension continues, there is a risk of lower estimates for beef producers with operations in Brazil, as these players may need to redirect part of the sales that would otherwise have gone to China to be sold in the domestic market, where margins are less attractive.

The bank estimates that the Brazilian operation is responsible for approximately 15% of JBS’ total revenue and around 20% of Marfrig’s.

