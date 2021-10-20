Mint: find out about its health benefits and how to consume it

THE Mint is a very popular herb, being present in candies, chewing gum, drinks and cosmetics. If you want to know more about this plant, or even how to have it in your home, good news! Today, October 19th, O blog Home & Agro from the website Tech News, will present a guide with everything you should know about this vegetable.

THE Mint contains powerful antioxidants, vitamins A, B6, C, E, K, folic acid and riboflavin. So, get ready to renew your organic knowledge, staying with us until the end of this post.

Mint Benefits

The smell and taste of this herb has profound effects on cognitive functions. Furthermore, it also has several benefits for human health. So, get to know the main ones.

Improves digestion

According to studies, species of the genus Mentha have ethnopharmacological indication for gastrointestinal disorders. Therefore, mint relaxes the stomach muscles and improves the flow of bile the body uses to digest fat.

Mint relieves irritated bowel

Several studies have revealed that peppermint is very effective in treating the symptoms of Irritable Bowel Syndrome. So some research proves that peppermint-coated enteric capsules can help treat symptoms such as pain, bloating, gas, and diarrhea.

Helps relieve respiratory symptoms

The plant’s aroma also provides benefits. So, it can help open the airway. So, people suffering from asthma and allergies can benefit from using the herb.

That way, asthmatics are fine by adding peppermint to their inhalations and also drinking some of their tea. To instantly make breathing easier, add about five herb leaves to some hot water and inhale.

Improves flu and colds

O menthol that exists in mint is an efficient decongestant, in addition to being a good expectorant: it helps to expel mucus and reduce coughing. So, drinking tea is a good option to reduce sore throat and dry cough.

This vegetable has anti-inflammatory and anti-pruritic properties, in addition, it can also be used to relieve itching. Thus, when applied topically, mint has a calming and refreshing effect on irritations caused by hives, poison ivy or poison oak.

Improves oral health

Did you know that mint neutralizes bad breath and also fights bacteria that cause cavities? So, for that reason, it is commonly added to products such as toothpaste, mouthwash and breath freshener sprays.

Relieves pain

The leaves of the plant can relieve muscle aches, headaches and even stomach aches. But to relax your muscles, combine a cup of sea salt, a third of a cup of olive oil, and about eight drops of peppermint essential oil. Massage the area for ten minutes and rinse.

Mint relieves nausea

With the smell of peppermint essential oil or fresh leaves, relief from the feeling of nausea and craving takes place.

improves memory

Researchers examined the power of peppermint essential oil in the brain and found that it increases alertness and memory.

prevents cancer

however, The Mint contains menthol, substance whose great properties have been associated with the prevention of different types of cancer, especially prostate cancer.

