Miss France contest is sued for ‘abusive’ demands on candidates

The Miss França, 101-year-old beauty pageant in the country, is being sued by a feminist activist group and three female candidates for alleged discriminatory entry requirements.

An appeal was filed against the competition’s parent company, Endemol Production, by the Osez le féminisme group (Dare to be a feminist, translated from the French), which in a statement released on Tuesday (19) said that Miss France’s competitors pay. a work service and therefore must be protected from prejudice under French labor law.

Discrimination against employees based on gender, sexual orientation, family status or genetic characteristics is illegal in France. A 2021 entry form for the national beauty pageant revealed that nominees would not be considered if they were not at least four feet tall, or if they had already been married or had children.

Other disqualifiers for potential competitors include wearing locks or hair extensions, tattoos and smoking.

The app also asks for the size of the outfit and requests that future beauty queens do not undergo major physical changes after being accepted into the competition. Failure to comply may result in a fine of 5,000 euros (R$ 32,400) for the competitor, according to the terms and conditions of Miss France.

Although the competition’s mission is to find “the most representative young woman of beauty and elegance”, strict registration requirements mean that candidates for the crown are somewhat limited.

“In addition to exploiting women for economic gain, this dispute, through violations of the law of which they are guilty, has a negative and retrograde impact on the entire society,” wrote Osez le feminisme in its statement. “It is time for Endemol Production to finally remove all sexist clauses from its regulations.”

Miss França and Endemol Productions did not respond to the request for comment from CNN.

Alyssa Ahrabare, head of Osez le feminisme, wrote on social media that Miss France currently “feeds stereotypes that impede equality”.

“The rules of the contest are discriminatory: marital status, age, attitudes, women’s choices, everything is subject to injunctions from another time! Candidates must be single and respect the rules of ‘elegance’, stop these sexist rules!” she added.

CNN Brasil Business Highlights

The three plaintiffs involved in the lawsuit against Miss France were rejected from the competition because of their “age, height, drinking and smoking in public and tattoos,” Ahrabare told CNN.

This is not the first time in recent years that the contest world has been criticized for its outdated codes of conduct and culture. In 2013, France decided to ban competitions for children under the age of 16 due to concerns about promoting the hypersexualization of minors.

Few countries followed suit, despite the growing number of petitions. In 2018, model Veronika Didusenko had her Miss Ukraine title revoked when organizers discovered she was a mother.

Miss India was also examined in 2019 for perpetuating colorism, choosing exclusively fair-skinned competitors. And earlier this year, Miss United States of America won the right to ban transsexual women from competing.

While there have been some cases of positive change – in 2019, Zozibini Tunzi became the first black woman with natural hair to win the Miss Universe, and last year India crowned her third Miss Transqueen – progress is often obscured by controversial history of pomp.

Still, the appetite for beauty pageants, at least in France, seems to be on the rise. Miss France 2021, which aired in December 2020, received the best television ratings since 2006, with 8.6 million viewers tuned in to watch the coronation, according to local reports. The next Miss France competition is scheduled for December 11th.

Translated text. Read the original in English.