Model that went viral for being ‘the most beautiful in the world’ reveals complications due to ovarian cysts

Thylane Blondeau, elected to model “most beautiful in the world” in 2007, just 6 years old, made an emotional report on Instagram about her health. The French revealed that she had undergone emergency surgery in the last year because of cysts on her ovaries. After the procedure, she had complications and had to operate again in the last week.

“I wasn’t sure if I should post about it, but here we are. A year ago I had an emergency operation for an ovarian cyst that exploded in my stomach. Three months after that, my stomach started to hurt again and at first everyone (and obviously me too) thought it was because of the surgery. This year I saw three different gynecologists and visited more than four radiology centers in Paris and they all said the same thing: ‘Don’t worry, you don’t have anything, it’s in your mind’, Thylane began.

“Four days ago I went to the ER because my belly was hurting so bad I couldn’t take it anymore and they said it was okay, and I only had a small cyst and I should have a checkup every two or three months . The next day, I had an appointment with the amazing Dr. Oliver Kadoch, who told me right away that I had a 5.6 cm cyst that was touching my ovary, so he had me do an MRI. An hour later, the doctor called me and asked me to go straight to the hospital for emergency surgery,” he continued.

“Today I’m finally feeling better and finally feeling free. I really thought I was crazy for complaining about my stomach for so long. I’m glad I didn’t give up. From this experience, I learned that when your body is hurting, you shouldn’t ignore it and you have to take care of it. Go to different doctors until one of them finds the problem and cures it. Any pain, even the small ones, may be hiding something much more important”, concluded the model.

Check out the original publication (in English):

