Modelo claims to have been a lover of Dudu, a Palmeiras player: ‘He tricked me’

Rayane Cassemiro, 23, who is a model and muse for OnlyFans, an adult content platform, made a stunning revelation. In an interview with the program “A Tarde É Sua”, on RedeTV!, she claims to have been, for years, a lover of Dudu, Palmeiras player.

In the attraction, Rayane said that he maintained a relationship with the athlete while he was still married to Mallu Ohana, mother of two children of Dudu.

Cassemiro also said that he met the player when he was 16 years old. She claims to have been tricked by Dudu who is currently dating an acquaintance of hers.

“I’m an ex-lover of the Palmeiras player, Dudu and that’s true. I met Dudu at Palmeiras when I was 16 years old. We had a relationship for a good few months. I recently found out that he is seeing an acquaintance of mine, a friend in quotes. For me, it’s done. I think it was the bomb, which was the last straw”, he said.

The blonde ended by saying that she was constantly being gifted by Dudu, who promised to take over: “May he really find a person in which he can really be faithful and fulfill his false promises. He recently sought me out again for us to meet, but I didn’t want to meet him. His ex contacted me to ask if it was true, and I said yes. He just tricked me, tricked me and I’m tired. He’s a liar.”

It is noteworthy that, recently, Dudu became engaged to also model Paula Caroline.

After all these accusations, he still hasn’t commented on the case involving his name.

Watch the full interview:

know more

+ Medina’s mother compares Yasmin Brunet to ‘porn star’ and columnist spreads conversation

+ Called porn actress, Yasmin Brunet will sue Gabriel Medina’s mother

+ Wife shares husband with mother and younger sister: ‘When I’m not in the mood’

+ In sexy pose, Cleo Pires says: “Loving my big ass”

+ Doctors find a piece of cement in a patient’s heart during surgery

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence