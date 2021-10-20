More than 30,000 people have not been vaccinated with the first dose against Covid in JF

Until October 15th, 30,965 people aged 12 years or more had not yet attended the vaccination posts in Juiz de Fora to receive the first dose against Covid-19. The number was released on Tuesday (19) by the Health Department of the City of Juiz de Fora (SS/PJF) and represents about 6% of the public in the city eligible for immunization so far – about 471 thousand people, as estimated by the secretariat. In addition, according to the folder, 47,362 people are also with the second dose of the vaccine schedule delayed in the city.

The total number of people with the second dose overdue comprises only those who had the possibility of having the final application and did not attend a vaccination post. In other words, it does not include those with the second dose of AstraZeneca delayed by the shortage of the immunizing agent (approximately 17 thousand people, according to the latest survey by the City Hall). According to the numbers of the Department of Health, considering the D2 in delay, 32,016 did not return for vaccination with Pfizer. Another 10,872 are late on the second dose of AstraZeneca, while 4,474 have taken only the first dose of Coronavac.

Incomplete vaccination may contribute to the emergence of new variants

In the assessment of pediatrician and infectious disease specialist Mário Novaes, the percentage of residents of Juiz de Fora who have not yet sought to be vaccinated against Covid-19 is high, which can impact the epidemiological scenario, especially considering that most of the population is from young people and teenagers, a group that tends to have more contact with other people and which, at the moment, returns to circulate with greater intensity in the city with the return of in-person classes. “This public that can and did not seek the vaccine is more likely to catch and transmit the disease. Mainly because it may be in contact with a population that only took the first dose and that, therefore, does not have the ideal level of immunization”, emphasizes the doctor. This scenario, as analyzed by Novaes, may contribute to the emergence of coronavirus variants and the increase in critically ill patients.

“Part of the discovered population, added to that which only received the first dose, contributes to the spread of the virus. What we want, however, is to restrict your circulation. And to restrict this circulation, there is no other suitable measure at the moment besides vaccination, the use of masks, hand hygiene and social distancing”, he highlights. According to the doctor, it is necessary that at least 80% of the world population is immunized with both doses so that the disease becomes endemic – one that appears with a certain frequency, but remains stable and controlled over time.

Content continues after the ad

60% of the population fully immunized

Despite the relevant number of people who are still partially or totally unprotected against Covid-19 in the city, the City of Juiz de Fora (PJF) announced, last Monday, that the municipality reached 60% of its population vaccinated with the two doses or single dose of vaccine against the disease.

Until the last update of the PJF, with data for Monday, 440,991 people took the first dose of the immunizing agent. Of these, 318,614 were immunized with two doses, while 9,394 have already taken the booster dose. The balance of the vaccination that took place on Tuesday will be released by the City Hall only this Wednesday morning.

The application of the first dose in Juiz de Fora reached people aged 12 years or older on the 25th of September. Children eleven years old or younger are not yet free for immunization against Covid-19 in Brazil, so the entire vaccinated public has already been summoned by the PJF.

Vaccination impacts drop in deaths

Juiz de Fora surpassed the mark of two thousand lost lives for Covid-19 last Friday (15th). The city is the fourth in Minas Gerais, and the third in the Zona da Mata and region, in number of deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, as shown by the Tribuna in an article published on Sunday. Despite this, the number of deaths caused by the disease decreased and is currently stable.

The advance of immunization against the disease is pointed out by health authorities and specialists as the main factor for the decrease in the number of deaths, not only in Juiz de Fora, but also in the country. Last Sunday’s publication also showed that the evolution of immunization in the city is directly related to the drop in the moving average of deaths, a fact that confirms the effectiveness and importance of vaccination against the disease.