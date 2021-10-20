More than 6,200 mammograms were performed in Maceió from January to July 2021

Data from the National Cancer Institute (Inca) show that last year, 33,100 mammograms were performed in Alagoas (32,100 screening and 927 diagnoses) by the Unified Health System (SUS). This type of test helps detect breast cancer in the early stages of the disease. In Maceió, according to the Municipal Health Department (SMS), there were 6,243 from January to July 2021.

Also according to the SMS, throughout 2020 there were 11,400 screening tests in the capital and 15,900 in 2019. The procedures were carried out in the public network and in service providers contracted by the City of Maceió.

INCA details that the production of mammography in SUS encompasses screening, indicated for women aged 50 to 69 years without signs and symptoms of breast cancer (every two years) and diagnosis (indicated to assess suspected breast lesions in any age, also in men).

In Brazil, in 2020, according to the institute, 2,572,236 mammograms were performed in the SUS, with 300,447 diagnostic mammograms, 536.2 thousand occurred in the Northeast. Regarding screening mammograms, there were 2,271,789. There was a 41% drop in 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to INCA data.

The importance of having a mammogram is further reinforced this month, when the Pink October is celebrated, an international awareness movement for the detection of breast cancer, which is the type that most affects women around the world and, in Brazil, they were an estimated 66,280 new cases in 2021, with an estimated risk of 61.61 cases per 100,000 women.