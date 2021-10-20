Most expensive in the country, gasoline beats R$7.50 at stations in RS, points ANP | Rio Grande do Sul

According to a price survey by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), in the week of October 10th to 16th, the city registered an average price of R$ 7.368 per liter of regular gasoline at nine stations. In two of them, however, it reached R$ 7,499.

The cheapest gasoline was found at gas stations in Sapucaia do Sul, in the Metropolitan Region of Porto Alegre: R$ 6,269. In the Capital, the value ranged from R$6.479 to R$6.799 in 39 locations surveyed.

The president of the Union of Oil Workers of RS, Fernando Maia da Costa, questions this discrepancy. He compares the average value of Bagé with Uruguaiana, for example, which is more than 250km away from the refinery in Canoas and, even so, offers a cheaper average price.

“The cost of gasoline at Refap’s exit is the same. Taxes are the same. Can distributors claim that the cost of transport is higher between Canoas and Bagé than between Canoas and Uruguaiana? It’s complicated to accept! it is very clear that the intermediaries are inferring a very significant difference in the charging of fuel for the final consumer”, he evaluates.

For the president of Sulpetro, João Carlos Dal’Aqua, this fluctuation of more than R$1 between regions is not explained for one reason only. According to the representative of the resellers, there are issues of logistics, tax burden and even marketing strategies of each reseller that can affect the cost to the consumer.

“I understand the concerns of local people, I would like it to be cheaper. But there are differences in structure and acquisition. I don’t know if anyone has a more aggressive policy. an explanation. It is the aggressive market, just as states and municipalities are more aggressive. The only one that won’t be able to solve it alone is the gas station. He is the most squeezed end,” he says.

The reduction in the final value, according to Dal’Aqua, depends on larger structuring measures. He praises, on the one hand, the reduction of the ICMS rate by the government of Rio Grande do Sul and, on the other, the project by the Chamber of Deputies that seeks to stabilize the product’s calculation basis.

However, none should bring results in the short term. “The fluctuation leaves everyone disoriented. The 8% calculation may reflect next year, but if it stays that way next year, it won’t have the same result. It may help in some points, but it’s not a magic decision”, he defines .

In addition to Rio Grande do Sul, five other states have found gas stations reselling gasoline above R$ 7: Rio de Janeiro (R$ 7.39), Acre (R$ 7.30), Minas Gerais (R$ 7. 17), Piauí (R$7.15) and Mato Grosso (R$7.04). No maximum value, however, as expensive as in RS.

“The responsibility lies with Petrobras’ current management, which maintains this absurd policy of import price parity. What they are doing is a crime against the national economy”, disputes the president of Sindipetro.