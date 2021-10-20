Mother of a girl criticized by Vera Viel rebuts ex-model: ‘Being thin’

Former model Vera Viel, 46, has become the target of criticism on social media after a fat-phobic comment made by the famous in 2015 surfaced. At the time, she told a child that to be a model, “I have to be thin”. Today, the girl’s mother, Magna Peixoto, countered the wife of presenter Rodrigo Faro.

In an interview with SBT’s “Fofocalizador” program, Magna said that Vera Viel’s public apology on Instagram brings “nice words” aimed at fans, but she doesn’t feel that the famous woman was trying to communicate directly with her daughter.

“About the apology, I think the following: I think there were many beautiful words for her audience, but at no time, she spoke only to Duda. She spoke beautiful words only to her audience, to the fans of hers,” he declared.

understand the case

Duda is a girl who had the dream of being a model and used to share her photos on social networks, where she marked profiles of famous people, in order to gain visibility. In a publication dated 2015, the girl wrote in the caption that she was too thin and Vera Viel made a comment in which she stated that, yes, it was “I need to be thin to be a model, cute”.

A print with the comment went viral recently on TikTok and the former model became the target of criticism on social media.

With the repercussion, the former model spoke through an apology shared yesterday on her Instagram profile, in which she assumed her “responsibilities and attitudes” and admits to having endorsed “that I needed to be thin to enter the fashion industry, as that’s how the market worked” at the time she was modeling.

Vera Viel says she “never” intended to “make it seem that if she were too fat or thin her dreams would be hampered”.

“I responded to the comment by saying yes, you are thin and to be a model you have to be thin! The world was like that and we were part of it. What a stupid and irresponsible thought, I, a woman who has lived in this cruel world of having to fit in a standard, mother of three, would you agree with that?” said the former model.

“Regardless of the judgment of others, what worries me is my conscience. Knowing that such a sentence was not written with the intention with which it was published. However, just imagining that (even without intention) may have been responsible for pruning the dream of a child I feel sad and with the desire to make amends. So many years have passed and I can’t imagine the extent of your pain and disappointment. May time have healed any kind of hurt and may you truly be a happy and fulfilled woman , being who you want to be, what you want to be and how you want to be”, concluded Vera Viel.