Mother with baby in her lap falls into a manhole while talking on her cell phone – News

A mother with a baby in her arms collapsed into a manhole while talking on her cell phone. The incident was recorded by a surveillance camera in the city of Faridabad, India.

The opening in the pavement was partially covered by a sign, which, added to the woman’s distraction on the phone, favored the fall.

Fortunately, several witnesses were close to the scene and rushed to the aid of the mother and baby. According to the British tabloid Daily Mail, the child is only 9 months old.

A man, identified only as Lakhwinder, volunteered to go down into the manhole to rescue the victims.

As soon as the baby is removed, a man and woman examine it for injuries.

The mother was suspended shortly thereafter and immediately ran towards the child. Both were unharmed from the accident.

In the end, some people who witnessed the occurrence temporarily covered the uncovered manhole with a bookcase.

Locals in the region informed the local press that the hole had been uncovered for several days, even after local authorities were notified.

