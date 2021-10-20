Mount Aso volcano erupts in Japan and raises alert in the country

Mount Aso volcano on Kyushu Island in Japan erupted releasing a gigantic column of ash 3,500 meters high. Dozens of people fled the site and, so far, no injuries have been recorded due to the phenomenon. Authorities have raised awareness of possible lava flows and falling rocks. The recommendation is to avoid the location at the moment.

The eruption occurred around 23:43 pm Brasília time yesterday. It was already morning in Tokyo and, according to police, 16 people who had taken mountain hikes earlier in the day made it back safely. The alert level increased to 3 on a scale of 5,

Also, according to authorities, the slopes of the volcano were covered by torrents of ash, which were moving towards a nearby museum. On social media, people who were at the site shared the moment of the eruption.

The volcano is 1,592 meters high and is located in the so-called “Pacific Ring of Fire, where an important part of the earthquakes and eruptions in the world are registered. It is one of the most watched volcanoes of the more than 100 that remain active in Japan, such as the Mount Fuji, 100 kilometers from Tokyo.

Mount Aso had a minor eruption in 2019, but it was in September 2014 that the country suffered the deadliest eruption in nearly 90 years, when Mount Ontake unexpectedly came into activity and killed more than 60 people.

*With AFP and Reuters