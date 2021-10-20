Multishow and Grupo Globo speak after protest by Ludmilla – Famous

After the singer’s outburst
Ludmilla
, criticizing the
Multishow Award
for not having been nominated in any of the main categories of the night, Grupo Globo decided to issue a statement one day later, this Wednesday (10/19).
In the statement, they state that: ”
We had a chat with Lud a little while ago, in active listening, and we understood her position. We know that today’s world is still far from ideal representation and we will continue to work on whatever is necessary to evolve
“, began.
“In 2019, we created the Multishow Prize Academy, a group of about 500 specialists linked to music – critics, journalists, businessmen, record companies, broadcasters, contractors and representatives of all genres and regions of the country to elect the nominees for the Multishow Prize (which then they have their winners chosen by the public). But we are aware that the fight for diversity must be daily and we understand that we need to be even more committed to the cause.”
Globo Group
Multishow’s profile on
Twitter
also issued a statement, stating that it follows the career of
Ludmilla
for years and that continue to honor her. ”
Multishow has been with Lud since the beginning of his career. We have a long and solid partnership that allows us to always exchange ideas to evolve together.”
“During the last few years, we have been proud to have Ludmilla’s presence in many editions of the Multishow Award, both with unforgettable performances, as well as in 12 nominations, being deservedly awarded as Singer of the Year and Music Chiclete in 2019 and Music of the Year in 2020 . Lud also competes this year with two nominations – Hit of the Year and TVZ Clip of the Year”
Multishow