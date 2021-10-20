Multishow and Grupo Globo speak after protest by Ludmilla – Famous

Ludmilla (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

After the singer’s outburst



Ludmilla



, criticizing the



Multishow Award



for not having been nominated in any of the main categories of the night, Grupo Globo decided to issue a statement one day later, this Wednesday (10/19).

In the statement, they state that: ”



We had a chat with Lud a little while ago, in active listening, and we understood her position. We know that today’s world is still far from ideal representation and we will continue to work on whatever is necessary to evolve



“, began.

We had a chat with Lud a little while ago, in active listening, and we understood her position. We know that today’s world is still far from ideal representation and we will continue to work on whatever is necessary to evolve. %u2014 Multishow (@multishow) October 19, 2021

Multishow’s profile on



Twitter



also issued a statement, stating that it follows the career of



Ludmilla



for years and that continue to honor her. ”



Multishow has been with Lud since the beginning of his career. We have a long and solid partnership that allows us to always exchange ideas to evolve together.”

