Multivaccination Campaign continues at all health posts in Mogi

The Multivaccination Campaign continues until the end of October at the health units in Mogi das Cruzes. The aim of the campaign is to update the regular vaccination schedule for overdue doses for children and adolescents from zero to 14 years, 11 months and 29 days.

The campaign takes place from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 4 pm, at all health posts in Mogi. It is mandatory to present the vaccination card.

According to data from the Municipal Health Department, between October 1 and 18, Mogi das Cruzes reviewed 4,162 vaccination books and immunized 2,895 children and adolescents. The work is part of the Multivaccination Campaign in the city and represents, so far, less than 5% of the population estimated for the age group assisted.

“It is very important for a professional to check the status of the children’s and adolescents’ books, so we advise parents or guardians who should take their children as soon as possible to a health unit”, explains the head of the Municipal Epidemiological Surveillance, Lilian Peres Mendes . The period of social isolation has contributed to increasing low adherence to vaccination and a drop in coverage rates.

Low adherence to measles immunization, for example, has been a major concern across the country. The vaccine is part of the Triple Viral, which also includes protection against rubella and mumps. Vaccination coverage this year is below 70% in the booster dose needed to generate antibodies against these diseases, which can lead to death. “These are diseases that are under control, but not eradicated. It is very important that we maintain prevention with the vaccine”, she added.

Vaccines available in the Multivaccination Campaign